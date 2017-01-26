British economic growth confounds the Brexit prophets of doom
London — Britain’s economy grew faster in the fourth quarter than economists predicted, despite their claims that the Brexit vote would derail the expansion.
The economy showed growth for the 16th quarter running, coming in at 0.6% versus the 0.5% median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
Growth was driven by services, helped by consumer spending but with no support from production and construction, said the Office for National Statistics.
Though the British economy did better than predicted since the June vote to leave the EU it still relies too much on one sector.
Now economists predict a slowdown to 1.2% this year, saying consumption may weaken as the pound’s decline pushes up inflation, squeezing real incomes.
The fourth-quarter estimate, based on 44% of the data that will be available later, showed services surged 0.8% and manufacturing 0.7%. This growth meant the economy grew 2% in 2016, versus 2.2% in 2015, the lowest rate since 2013.
Prime Minister Theresa May wants to withdraw from the bloc’s single market for goods and services, and some economists say that will hit trade.
But for now, the near term is looking brighter than predicted as Bank of England governor Mark Carney acknowledged this month. While he expects growth to cool in 2017, he indicated the bank may raise its forecasts in February at its next policy meeting.
The economy grew 2.4% annualised in the fourth quarter, compared with the 2.2% forecast for the US in the quarter, down from the third quarter’s 3.5%.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.