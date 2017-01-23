Landmark ruling can disrupt Brexit plan

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that could put a dent in her Brexit plans by handing control of the process to restive legislators.

The Supreme Court will decide whether she can use her executive power to begin formal talks on leaving the EU, or whether she must seek prior approval from parliament.

The 11 judges are widely expected to back an earlier high court ruling that the magnitude of Brexit means the process to instigate it can only be introduced through formal legislation. May has promised to trigger article 50 of the union’s Lisbon treaty, beginning two years of divorce talks, by the end of March.

In the event that they lose the case, ministers are preparing to rush emergency legislation through the House of Commons and House of Lords.