EU to probe ECB links with banks

Brussels — EU ombud Emily O’Reilly said on Friday she had opened a probe into ties European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi and aides have with private banks following a complaint from a research group.

The nongovernment organisation (NGO) Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) filed the complaint over top ECB staff links to the Group of 30 (G-30), which brings together the leaders of both the public and private financial sector. "I have decided to open an inquiry into this complaint," O’Reilly said.

The NGO made a similar complaint in 2012 to her predecessor who cleared Draghi of any conflict of interest but filed a new complaint arguing that the ECB is now operating in a different context.

"I acknowledge the need to reflect on this new context. However, I have taken no position in relation to any of these matters except to consider that they warrant further inquiry," O’Reilly said.