World / Europe

UK retail sales fall fastest in five years

Statisticians point to rising prices and consumers scaling back purchases after taking advantage of Black Friday in November as possible reasons for the big drop in sales

20 January 2017 - 13:20 PM Jill Ward
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — UK retail sales fell at the fastest pace in almost five years in December as consumers bought less of everything from household goods to clothing and food.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online fell 1.9% from November, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. That was the biggest drop since April 2012 and far exceeded the 0.1% decline predicted by economists. Sales excluding auto fuel declined 2%.

Possible explanations include rising prices and consumers scaling back purchases after taking advantage of Black Friday discounts the previous month, statisticians said. The fourth quarter as a whole saw sales rise 1.2%, meaning the sector made a 0.1 percentage point contribution to GDP.

The pound fell following the data and was at $1.2304 as of 9:36am London time, down 0.3% on the day.

Consumers have weathered the Brexit vote so far but they now face a squeeze from rapidly accelerating inflation as the weak pound pushes up the cost of imports. The price of retail goods sold in December, as measured by the deflator, increased on an annual basis by 0.9%, the most in three years. Excluding car fuel, they increased 0.1%, the first gain since 2014.

Sales of household goods fell 7.3% in December, the biggest drop since January 2010. Clothing and footwear declined 3.7%, the most in a year, and department stores saw sales decline 1.2%. Food sales declined 0.5% and sales of car fuel fell 1.1%.

Total retail sales rose 4.3% from a year earlier, the ONS said.

Bloomberg

CHECKOUT COUNTER: McDonald’s in burger drive for homeless

A weekly round up of the hottest international retail and consumer news
Money & Investing
1 day ago

SHOP TALK: Getting a leg up in SA

Though they are dwarfed by JSE-listed retailers, collectively, global retailers have stolen market share
Opinion
1 day ago

Revitalised Revlon raises sales target

The beauty giant targets a place among the top 10 global brands by sprucing up products and increasing marketing effort, CEO says
Companies
1 day ago

Retail numbers let market down

Disappointing trading updates weighs on retailers, as rand improved on news of Britain’s access to the single market after Brexit
Markets
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Gambia's Jammeh asks for a few more hours
World / Africa
2.
Six people saved after avalanche flattens Italian ...
World / Europe
3.
Paramount studios partners with Chinese companies ...
World / Americas
4.
EU said to warn Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger may ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Low consumer confidence set to hurt retailers
Economy

Vegemite is back in Australian hands
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Black Friday windfall for retail sales
Economy

Shoprite lures shoppers seeking inflation relief at more low-end outlets
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.