UK retail sales fall fastest in five years

Possible explanations include rising prices and consumers scaling back purchases after taking advantage of Black Friday discounts the previous month, statisticians said. The fourth quarter as a whole saw sales rise 1.2%, meaning the sector made a 0.1 percentage point contribution to GDP.

The pound fell following the data and was at $1.2304 as of 9:36am London time, down 0.3% on the day.

Consumers have weathered the Brexit vote so far but they now face a squeeze from rapidly accelerating inflation as the weak pound pushes up the cost of imports. The price of retail goods sold in December, as measured by the deflator, increased on an annual basis by 0.9%, the most in three years. Excluding car fuel, they increased 0.1%, the first gain since 2014.

Sales of household goods fell 7.3% in December, the biggest drop since January 2010. Clothing and footwear declined 3.7%, the most in a year, and department stores saw sales decline 1.2%. Food sales declined 0.5% and sales of car fuel fell 1.1%.

Total retail sales rose 4.3% from a year earlier, the ONS said.

Bloomberg