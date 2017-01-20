Six people saved after avalanche flattens Italian mountain hotel
Penne, Italy — Rescuers had pulled six survivors from the ruins of an Italian mountain hotel engulfed in a avalanche two days ago, officials said on Friday.
Emergency workers called for helicopters to evacuate them after more than 40 hours under the snow-covered rubble of the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy.
Federica Chiavaroli, a junior minister at the justice ministry, broke the news in the nearby town of Penne, where the rescue effort was being co-ordinated and families anxiously awaited news of missing loved ones.
"Six people have been found alive, and they are being pulled out," said Chiavaroli.
Another cabinet minister, Filippo Bubbico, said one of the survivors was a young girl.
More than 25 people, including children, were thought to have been in the hotel when a wall of snow hit it.
Updated estimates on Friday suggested the total could be as high as 34 — 20 to 22 guests, seven or eight staff and a casual visitors to the four-star, three-storey hotel.
Two bodies have been taken from the rubble since rescuers reached the hotel early on Thursday.
Most of the guests were thought to have been in or around the hotel’s entrance when the avalanche struck on Wednesday afternoon. They had been waiting for transport home after earthquakes in the region.
News of the survivors emerged as scores of mountain police, firefighters and other emergency workers worked round-the-clock shifts in a delicate and desperate hunt for signs of life.
Progress was agonisingly slow with rescuers wary of triggering further movements in the snow piled up on top of the masonry that could endanger anyone clinging to life under the rubble.
Lorenzo Gagliardi, one of the first mountain police officers to reach the scene on Thursday morning, said two men who were outside the hotel were found alive in their car but two others under the rubble could not be saved.
Gagliardi and his colleagues trekked more than 8km through 2m high snow to reach the hotel at 4am on Thursday.
"There was practically nothing of the building left, just a little white hill," he said. "The first thing we heard was the hum of a generator that had turned itself on."
"Then we saw this car. It was in an open space 50 metres (55 yards) from the hotel and the engine was running. It was the only one not swept away.
"Inside there were two men, Giampiero Parete and Fabio Salzetta, still alive thanks to the car’s heating."
Parete, a 38-year-old chef, told the rescuers his wife, son and daughter had been in the hotel.
"We were ready to leave at 2 pm. We were in the foyer with our bags, we’d paid the bill and were waiting for a snow plough to clear the road.
"They told us it would be there at 3pm, but for unexplained reasons that was put back to 7pm. My wife told me she had a headache so I went to the car for pills. "As soon as I got out I felt this wind and then this deafening noise of trees cracking, trunks cascading down the hillside.
"The hotel collapsed under this enormous wave of snow and half the mountain. My car was the only thing that escaped, by a few centimetres."
AFP
