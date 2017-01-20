Six people saved after avalanche flattens Italian mountain hotel

Another cabinet minister, Filippo Bubbico, said one of the survivors was a young girl.

More than 25 people, including children, were thought to have been in the hotel when a wall of snow hit it.

Updated estimates on Friday suggested the total could be as high as 34 — 20 to 22 guests, seven or eight staff and a casual visitors to the four-star, three-storey hotel.

Two bodies have been taken from the rubble since rescuers reached the hotel early on Thursday.

Most of the guests were thought to have been in or around the hotel’s entrance when the avalanche struck on Wednesday afternoon. They had been waiting for transport home after earthquakes in the region.

News of the survivors emerged as scores of mountain police, firefighters and other emergency workers worked round-the-clock shifts in a delicate and desperate hunt for signs of life.

Progress was agonisingly slow with rescuers wary of triggering further movements in the snow piled up on top of the masonry that could endanger anyone clinging to life under the rubble.

Lorenzo Gagliardi, one of the first mountain police officers to reach the scene on Thursday morning, said two men who were outside the hotel were found alive in their car but two others under the rubble could not be saved.