EU said to warn Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger may crush rivals

Brussels/Luxembourg — EU regulators told Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group that their $12bn deal to create the region’s dominant exchange operator risks eliminating rivals for clearing services, according to two people who have seen the statement of objections.

Other clearing operators will have little or no chance of competing against the combined company, the European Commission said in a statement of objections it sent to Deutsche Boerse and LSE in December, the people said on condition of anonymity because the document was not public. Regulators say the two companies compete directly for so-called "bundle-to-bundle" integrated clearing services. This sets the bar high for any potential concessions.

Clearing — a back-office function that acts as a firewall against defaulting traders — is a key rationale for the transaction, and also has been seen as the deal’s biggest hurdle from the announcement. Putting their operations together would potentially make derivatives trading more efficient but also give the companies a worrisome amount of control over prices. While LSE is selling a French clearing unit to Euronext, this did not tackle all the issues raised by the EU, the people said.

LSE shares dropped from a daily high of £30.63 after the news, and were trading up 1.3% to £30.48 at 11.45am in London, while Deutsche Boerse shares fell €0.85, or 1.1%, to €75.31 in Frankfurt.

Deutsche Boerse, LSE and the European Commission declined to comment.