Mario Draghi urges patience as ECB keeps up stimulus

Frankfurt — European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi on Thursday called on Germany to be calm as the central bank keeps pumping stimulus into the eurozone, saying rising inflation would eventually bring higher interest rates for savers.

"As the recovery will firm up, rates will go up as well," the ECB president said in Frankfurt on Thursday after the Governing Council reaffirmed its intention to keep its bond-buying programme going until at least the end of the year. Asked about German criticism of the strategy, he said "the honest answer would be: Just be patient".

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble earlier responded to the ECB’s decision by saying his government would face "political problems" explaining the policy to the public. A surge in headline inflation last month in his country, Europe’s largest economy, sparked a media outcry and calls for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus.

"I trust the ECB will always do the right thing," Schaeuble said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He also warned that Draghi’s loose monetary policy encouraged leaders to delay the structural economic reforms the region needed, saying "you give the political leaders some way to go around".

Draghi noted that the rise in consumer prices in Germany, as with the eurozone, is so far largely driven by oil prices, and officials will ignore gains that they see as transient.

"There are no convincing signs yet of an upward trend in underlying inflation," he said. "The Governing Council will continue to look through changes in inflation if judged to have no implications for the medium-term outlook for price stability."

While the eurozone inflation rate almost doubled in December to 1.1%, the strongest since 2013, that was still well below the goal of just under 2%. Core price growth, excluding energy and food, edged up to only 0.9% from 0.8%.