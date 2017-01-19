Mario Draghi urges patience as ECB keeps up stimulus
The eurozone still faces a number of risks, while inflationary pressures continue to be subdued, the ECB says
Frankfurt — European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi on Thursday called on Germany to be calm as the central bank keeps pumping stimulus into the eurozone, saying rising inflation would eventually bring higher interest rates for savers.
"As the recovery will firm up, rates will go up as well," the ECB president said in Frankfurt on Thursday after the Governing Council reaffirmed its intention to keep its bond-buying programme going until at least the end of the year. Asked about German criticism of the strategy, he said "the honest answer would be: Just be patient".
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble earlier responded to the ECB’s decision by saying his government would face "political problems" explaining the policy to the public. A surge in headline inflation last month in his country, Europe’s largest economy, sparked a media outcry and calls for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus.
"I trust the ECB will always do the right thing," Schaeuble said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He also warned that Draghi’s loose monetary policy encouraged leaders to delay the structural economic reforms the region needed, saying "you give the political leaders some way to go around".
Draghi noted that the rise in consumer prices in Germany, as with the eurozone, is so far largely driven by oil prices, and officials will ignore gains that they see as transient.
"There are no convincing signs yet of an upward trend in underlying inflation," he said. "The Governing Council will continue to look through changes in inflation if judged to have no implications for the medium-term outlook for price stability."
While the eurozone inflation rate almost doubled in December to 1.1%, the strongest since 2013, that was still well below the goal of just under 2%. Core price growth, excluding energy and food, edged up to only 0.9% from 0.8%.
Draghi said the rise in the inflation rate had to meet four conditions to be consistent with ECB’s goal of just below 2%.
He repeated that the decision to scale back asset purchases last month did not amount to tapering, noting that the topic also was not among issues talked about at the Governing Council meeting on Thursday.
"We didn’t even discuss high-class problems," ECB president said, adding that when the time was right "then we will have to have a very deep, very careful discussion and analysis of the situation, but we are not there".
Political Uncertainties
In their first policy decision of the year, ECB officials reaffirmed their December decision that asset purchases would be reduced to €60bn a month from April, from €80bn currently. Policy makers also kept the main refinancing rate at zero and the deposit rate at minus 0.4%, as predicted by all economists in a Bloomberg survey.
They also have an eye on political uncertainties stemming from a string of general elections, Britain’s pending exit from the European Union, and the start of Donald Trump’s US presidency on Friday. Draghi said downside risks to the eurozone are mostly from "global factors".
Draghi, who reiterated his claim that the threat of eurozone deflation had largely disappeared, said the ECB would not react just because consumer-price gains in any one country were too high.
"A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is needed for eurozone pressures to build up and to support headline inflation in medium-term," Draghi said. "The important thing to explain is the recovery of the whole of the eurozone is in the interest of German citizens."
Bloomberg
