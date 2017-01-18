Why Germany’s jobless figure drops despite inflow of a million war refugees

Labour agency projections are that it takes up to six years for a refugee to complete German classes, vocational school and internships before being considered a skilled worker, and potentially far longer to find a job. After 15 years, refugee employment is estimated to average about 70%.

In Germany, which has an ageing population and one of world’s lowest birth rates, about 300,000 people leave the workforce every year, according to labour agency estimates. But employment rose at an average of 36,000 a month in 2016 to a record 43.5-million and the number of refugees registered as jobless rose only about 10,000 a month in the first half and by fewer in the second half.

"As long as companies create more jobs than the number of refugees entering unemployment, that balances out the overall rate, even if it’s not necessarily refugees taking up the positions being created," said Stefan Kipar, an economist at Bayerische Landesbank in Munich. "If growth in new positions slows down, you could start to see it feed through."

At the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, Germany’s labour ministry predicted joblessness would rise in 2016. Instead, the number of jobless people fell.

Forecasts compiled by Bloomberg show economists expect unemployment to stay at 6.1% this year, before edging up to 6.2% in 2018. The upbeat Bundesbank expects the rate to fall to 5.8% next year.

Election Year

Early successes will be crucial for Merkel in an election year to silence critics of her open-border policy. The chancellor has been assailed by the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, which is fuelling an emotional debate in the country — now compounded by terrorism fears after last month’s Berlin attack.

Poor employment prospects, low-income growth and a rise in populism in many developed economies were the topic of a panel chaired by Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. Speakers included IMF MD Christine Lagarde, hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio and the finance ministers of Italy and Brazil.

The German government pumped spending up 5.8% last year, the most since 1992, as 280,000 refugees arrived after 2015’s 890,000. That might be a good investment for a country where the population may fall to 68-million by 2060 from more than 80-million today.

Extra spending of €3.3bn on language training and education could save the taxpayer €11bn up to 2030, says an Institute for Economic Research and the Institute for Employment Research report issued on Wednesday. It may also lift the migrant share of completed apprenticeships by 20 percentage points to 33%.

"The big opportunity for Germany is that these refugees are very young — 70% of them are under 30 years old," said Becker. "It’s not a big problem for Germany to integrate them into the labour market if you accept that you need a little bit of patience and you have to invest money and staff to give them the opportunity."

Bloomberg