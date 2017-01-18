Ukraine charges Russia with sponsoring terrorism

The Hague — Ukraine has filed a case at the UN’s top court, accusing Russia of sponsoring "terrorism" and demanding that Moscow pay damages for the shelling of civilians and the downing of flight MH17, officials said on Tuesday.

Kiev has asked the International Court of Justice to "declare that the Russian Federation bears international responsibility, by virtue of its sponsorship of terrorism ... for the acts of terrorism committed by its proxies in Ukraine", the court said in a statement.

Ukraine also asked the court to order "full reparation" for the 2014 downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine and "for the shelling of civilians" in certain towns in eastern Ukraine.

"Russia must pay its price for the aggression," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday just after Kiev launched the proceedings with the court based in The Hague. "The Russian Federation has been brutally violating international law for three years," he said.

"For three years, Russia has been committing the illegal annexation of Crimea, illegal occupation of the east of our country in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, implementing the policy of elimination and discrimination in Crimea."