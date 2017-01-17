Palestinian state gets nod at Paris event

About 75 nations and international organisations gathered to revive Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking and seek an end to Israel’s half-century occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank, where the Palestinians hope to establish a state.

Neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas attended the conference. Netanyahu declined an invitation to come to Paris and be briefed during the meeting. Abbas, who supported the French initiative, is to meet French President Francois Hollande in coming weeks to discuss the results.

Restate Commitment

The statement called "upon both sides to officially restate their commitment to the two-state solution, thus disassociating themselves from voices that reject this solution".

The conclave was held a week before US president-elect Donald Trump takes office. While he has not articulated a clear policy, Trump has publicly emphasised his support for Israel, chosen an ambassador who raises money for the West Bank settlement of Beit El and harshly criticised President Barack Obama’s decision not to veto the December 23 Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements, which allowed the measure to pass.

Trump has also said he would move the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, a plan Abbas has urged him to scrap for the sake of peace and stability in the Middle East.

Trump, co-author of The Art of the Deal, has said brokering a Middle East peace agreement would be the "ultimate deal".

In an interview with the Times of London published on Monday, Trump confirmed his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, would be appointed to broker a Middle East peace accord.

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat urged Trump to "stand with the international community" for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

‘Accountable’

"It is time to stop dealing with Israel as a country above the law and to hold it accountable for its systematic violations of international law and the rights of our people," Erekat said.

The conference had little effect in Israel, where the country’s main evening newscast ignored it until nearly 25 minutes into the broadcast.

Israel’s foreign ministry, in a set of talking points circulated to reporters by text message, said the conference was an attempt to impose a solution to the conflict by outsiders who did not have to bear the consequences.

Netanyahu and other Israeli officials’ sharp reactions to the UN resolution "substantially softened" the final version of the conference declaration, according to the talking points.

The talking points also read the idea that everything beyond the 1967 border is Palestinian land is "incorrect" and "unrealistic", and would continue to lead to a dead end.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, attending his last major international conference, spoke to Netanyahu afterwards to assure him there would be no follow-up at the UN, the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

Direct Talks

In a speech during the conference, Hollande said a peace agreement could only come about from direct talks between the two sides, and that the gathering was not intended to dictate terms to them.

"The two-state solution continues to have widespread support, and is still the objective of the international community," Hollande said.

"But the two-state solution is threatened by the continued building of settlements, by the weakness of the peace camp, by mistrust between the two sides and by the terrorists who have always feared a peace settlement," he said.

European foreign ministers would discuss the conclusions at their regular monthly meeting on Monday in Brussels, Ayrault said, but that there is no intention to present the conclusions to the Security Council for another resolution.

He said he was willing to meet Netanyahu and Abbas at "any time" to discuss the meeting’s conclusions.

Ayrault said Trump’s plan to move the US embassy in Israel would be a "provocation" and that many among the participants in the Paris meeting had expressed alarm about the move.

Bloomberg