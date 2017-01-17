Germany worries over protectionism

Beijing — Germany’s embassy in Beijing on Monday urged China to take action to open its markets to foreign firms to counter rising global protectionism, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
Xi is expected to promote "inclusive globalisation" in his address when he becomes the first Chinese president to attend the annual gathering of political leaders and chief executives in the Swiss Alps this week.
That message will chime with the tone Xi struck at an Asia-Pacific forum in Peru in November, where leaders vowed to fight protectionism and advance multilateral trade deals days after Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory.
Foreign businesses in China, however, have long complained about a lack of market access and restrictive government policies that run counter to Beijing’s repeated pledges to continue to free up its markets.
Xi would be the "foremost international leader" at the WEF forum, the German embassy said, adding that the world needed "strong political leadership, strong political signals and, above all, credible action that shows we mean what we say when we talk about further opening".
"The political leadership of China never ceases to assure us that further opening towards foreign investment, a level playing field between German and Chinese companies, as well as protection of intellectual property, is a priority," the embassy said. "However, many companies keep telling us that their difficulties in these areas have increased," it added.
German companies still face market barriers in China, such as the obligation to enter joint ventures "mostly with a view to transfer technology to the Chinese partner, the majority of them state-owned enterprises", it said. China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Xi would use Davos as an opportunity to promote an "objective" view of globalisation to make it more inclusive, besides giving people a better understanding of China’s economy.
Reuters
