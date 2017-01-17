World / Europe

CHINA’S DAVOS SHOW

Germany worries over protectionism

17 January 2017 - 06:15 AM Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard
President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS
President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — Germany’s embassy in Beijing on Monday urged China to take action to open its markets to foreign firms to counter rising global protectionism, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Xi is expected to promote "inclusive globalisation" in his address when he becomes the first Chinese president to attend the annual gathering of political leaders and chief executives in the Swiss Alps this week.

That message will chime with the tone Xi struck at an Asia-Pacific forum in Peru in November, where leaders vowed to fight protectionism and advance multilateral trade deals days after Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory.

Foreign businesses in China, however, have long complained about a lack of market access and restrictive government policies that run counter to Beijing’s repeated pledges to continue to free up its markets.

Overheard at Davos: A different kettle of fish

Ah, Davos — a dateline to conjure with and venue of the World Economic Forum, where the great and the good gather for a daunting five days of debate ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Political angst and Trump trepidation stalk Davos

Beneath the veneer of optimism lurks anxiety about an increasingly toxic political climate and uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency
World
1 day ago

Xi would be the "foremost international leader" at the WEF forum, the German embassy said, adding that the world needed "strong political leadership, strong political signals and, above all, credible action that shows we mean what we say when we talk about further opening".

"The political leadership of China never ceases to assure us that further opening towards foreign investment, a level playing field between German and Chinese companies, as well as protection of intellectual property, is a priority," the embassy said. "However, many companies keep telling us that their difficulties in these areas have increased," it added.

German companies still face market barriers in China, such as the obligation to enter joint ventures "mostly with a view to transfer technology to the Chinese partner, the majority of them state-owned enterprises", it said. China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Xi would use Davos as an opportunity to promote an "objective" view of globalisation to make it more inclusive, besides giving people a better understanding of China’s economy.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Indonesia hails stock rating reverse by JPMorgan
World / Asia
2.
Palestinian state gets nod at Paris event
World / Europe
3.
Syrian rebels’ attendance at peace talks to boost ...
World / Asia
4.
Germany worries over protectionism
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.