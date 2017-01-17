Germany worries over protectionism

Beijing — Germany’s embassy in Beijing on Monday urged China to take action to open its markets to foreign firms to counter rising global protectionism, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Xi is expected to promote "inclusive globalisation" in his address when he becomes the first Chinese president to attend the annual gathering of political leaders and chief executives in the Swiss Alps this week.

That message will chime with the tone Xi struck at an Asia-Pacific forum in Peru in November, where leaders vowed to fight protectionism and advance multilateral trade deals days after Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory.

Foreign businesses in China, however, have long complained about a lack of market access and restrictive government policies that run counter to Beijing’s repeated pledges to continue to free up its markets.