US Marines land in Norway for contested deployment
The move coincides with the US sending several thousand troops to Poland and a row over Trump's admonishing of Nato
Oslo — About 300 US Marines arrived in Norway on Monday for a rotational deployment in the Scandinavian country, to neighbouring Russia’s dismay amid rising tensions with the West.
After leaving North Carolina aboard a chartered 747 on Sunday evening, the troops landed with their luggage and weapons at the trump airport near the central town of Trondheim, television footage showed. It is the first time since the Second World War that foreign troops have been allowed to be stationed there.
The deployment coincides with the US sending several thousand troops to Poland.
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) member Norway announced in October it had accepted a US request to station troops on its soil.
The deployment, by rotation so as not to anger Moscow, has been presented as a one-year test to enable the Marines to train and conduct exercises with the Norwegian army in harsh conditions.
The initiative has however annoyed Russia, amid rising tensions with the West over the Ukraine crisis, including the annexation of Crimea, and the conflict in Syria.
This "for sure won’t make better (the) security situation in northern Europe", a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Oslo, Maxim Gurov, said in an e-mail in October.
Before joining Nato in 1949, Norway allayed Russian fears by pledging not to open its territory to foreign combat troops "as long as it is not under attack or threat of attack".
The Norwegian government has argued Nato troops regularly carry out exercises in the country and that deployment by rotation is not the same as opening a permanent US base.
Until now, the US has had large quantities of military materiel pre-positioned in tunnels dug into Norway’s mountains, but no troops.
Meanwhile, European governments, stunned by US president-elect Donald Trump’s remarks slamming Nato and saying other European Union states would follow the UK out of the bloc, called for cool heads and closer unity.
In interviews with the Times of London and Germany’s Bild published on Sunday, Trump described the 67 year-old defence alliance as obsolete. His remarks call into question the depth of US support for European defence and trade, which has helped cement the region’s post-Second World War order and brought former Soviet-bloc countries into the EU and Nato.
Trump also promised the UK a quick trade agreement and portrayed the EU as an instrument of German domination designed with the purpose of beating the US in international trade.
Germany said he was contradicting his own nominated defence secretary.
AFP, Bloomberg
