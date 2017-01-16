US Marines land in Norway for contested deployment

Oslo — About 300 US Marines arrived in Norway on Monday for a rotational deployment in the Scandinavian country, to neighbouring Russia’s dismay amid rising tensions with the West.

After leaving North Carolina aboard a chartered 747 on Sunday evening, the troops landed with their luggage and weapons at the trump airport near the central town of Trondheim, television footage showed. It is the first time since the Second World War that foreign troops have been allowed to be stationed there.

The deployment coincides with the US sending several thousand troops to Poland.