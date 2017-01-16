The wealth of half the world’s population is in the hands of eight men

London — Eight men own the same wealth as the poorest half of the world’s population, a level of inequality which "threatens to pull our societies apart", Oxfam said on Monday ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) opening in Davos.

The wealth of the world’s poorest 3.6-billion people is equivalent to the combined net worth of six American businessmen, one from Spain and another from Mexico.

Picked from Forbes’ billionaires list, they include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg who co-founded Facebook, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.