The A to Z of Theresa May’s Brexit as her vision speech nears

As for what system she may put in place, she has ruled out an Australian-style points system in which foreigners qualify for entry depending on skills and demand. "What the British people voted for on June 23 was to bring some control into the movement of people from the EU to the UK," May said in September. "A points-based system does not give you that control.

"I want a system where the government is able to decide who comes into the country," she said. "I think that’s what the British people want."

European courts

Regaining sovereignty from EU courts is another red line for May.

"We are not leaving only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice," May told the Tory party conference in October. "We are going to be a fully independent, sovereign country, a country that is no longer part of a political union with supranational institutions that can override national parliaments and courts."

She kept driving the point home.

"Our laws made not in Brussels but in Westminster," she said. "Our judges sitting not in Luxembourg but in courts across the land. The authority of EU law in this country ended forever."

She plans to introduce a bill this year to transfer all EU laws on to the British statute book with the intention of ensuring businesses have certainty about the future. Parliament will then be asked to repeal the laws it does not care for.

Transition and budget

May has signalled a transitional deal may be needed to bridge the gap between the day Britain leaves the EU and the beginning of a comprehensive post-divorce trade deal.

"Once we have the deal and the new arrangements, there will, of course, be a necessity for adjustment to those new arrangements, for implementation of some practical changes that may need to take place in relation to that," she said in December. "That is what business has been commenting on and arguing for when, as you say, they use the phrase about not having a cliff edge. They don’t want to wake up one morning, having had a deal agreed the night before, and suddenly discover that they have to do everything in a different way."

On budget contributions, she has refused to rule out continuing payments in return for market access. "What’s important is that when we leave the EU it’s the British government that decides how taxpayers’ money is spent," May said in December.