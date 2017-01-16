Political angst and Trump trepidation stalk Davos

"The critical part we’re taking to Davos is how the trilateral [compact] is working between labour, business and governments — it’s yielding better results," Makhubela said.

Last year, the consensus here was that Trump had no chance of being elected. His victory, less than six months after Britain voted to leave the EU, was an affront to the principles the elites at Davos have long held dear — from globalisation and free trade to multilateralism.

Trump is the poster child for a new strain of populism that is spreading across the developed world and threatening the post-war liberal democratic order. With elections looming in the Netherlands, France, Germany and possibly Italy this year, the nervousness among Davos attendees is palpable.

"Regardless of how you view Trump and his positions, his election has led to a deep, deep sense of uncertainty, and that will cast a long shadow over Davos," said Jean-Marie Guehenno, CEO of International Crisis Group, a conflict resolution think-tank.

Moises Naim of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace was more blunt: "There is a consensus that something huge is going on … in many respects unprecedented. But we don’t know what the causes are, nor how to deal with it."

The titles of the discussion panels at the forum, which runs from January 17-20, evoke the unsettling new landscape. Among them are "Squeezed and Angry: How to Fix the Middle-Class Crisis", "Politics of Fear or Rebellion of the Forgotten?", "Tolerance at the Tipping Point?" and "The Post-EU Era".

The list of leaders attending is also telling. The star attraction will be Xi Jinping, the first Chinese president to attend Davos. His presence is being seen as a sign of Beijing’s growing weight in the world at a time when Trump is promising a more insular "America first" approach and Europe is preoccupied with its own troubles.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will also be there, but Germany’s Angela Merkel, a Davos regular, will not.

Perhaps the central question will be whether leaders can agree on the root causes of public anger. A report by the forum on global risks, released before Davos, highlighted "diminishing public trust in institutions" and noted that rebuilding faith in the political process and leaders would be "difficult".

Still, some attendees worry that the pace of technological change and the integrated, complex nature of the global economy have made it more difficult for leaders to shape and control events, let alone reconfigure the global system.

The problem, says Ian Goldin, an expert on globalisation and development at the University of Oxford, is that on many of the most important issues, from climate change to financial regulation, only multilateral co-operation can deliver results.

And this is precisely what the populists reject. "At a time when we need more co-ordination to tackle issues like climate change and other systemic risks, we are getting more and more insular," he said.

Reuters