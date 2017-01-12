World / Europe

Two charged in Belgium for Islamic State’s 2015 killing of 130 people in Paris

12 January 2017 - 14:14 PM Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Brussels — Belgium has charged two new suspects in connection with the November 2015 Paris attacks claimed by the Islamic State group which killed 130 people.

Prosecutors said on Thursday that Farid K and Meryem EB were suspected to have provided Khalid El Bakraoui with false documents used in preparing for the Paris attacks.

Bakraoui blew himself up at a Brussels metro station while his brother Ibrahim and another suicide bomber attacked Brussels airport, killing 32 people on March 22 last year.

In Belgium, 20 people have been charged in connection with the Paris attacks.

Investigators say it was the same cell that carried out the Paris and Brussels attacks.

Farid K was "charged with participation in the activities of a terrorist group, falsification of documents and use of false documents". Meryem EB was "charged with falsification of documents and use of false documents".

Prosecutors said Farid K was in police custody and Meryem EB was released under "strict" conditions.

AFP

