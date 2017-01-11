World / Europe

Kremlin denies ‘pulp fiction’ that it has dug up dirt on Donald Trump

11 January 2017 - 13:03 PM Agency Staff
US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Moscow — The Kremlin has denied gathering compromising information on US president-elect Donald Trump, saying such claims were aimed at damaging Moscow’s relations with Washington.

"The Kremlin does not have compromising information on Trump," President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Wednesday.

He called the claims by US media outlet Buzzfeed and attributed to a former British intelligence operative a "total fake" and "an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations".

The claims are aimed at "keeping relations (with the US) in a state of deterioration" instead of becoming constructive, Peskov said. He also denied allegations that the Kremlin gathered compromising information on the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, saying "the Kremlin does not work on gathering compromising information". The Kremlin spokesman said the dossier was "pulp fiction — undoubtedly you need to react to this with a degree of humour".

But Peskov said it showed that "there are people whipping up hysteria in order to maintain this atmosphere of a witch-hunt". He spoke after Trump tweeted that the allegations were "a total political witch-hunt".

The Kremlin worked to "arrange relations of the Russian president with our Western partners firstly in the interests of the Russian people and secondly in the interests of global peace and security", Peskov insisted.

AFP

