Davos elite to meet in the political cold
The 3,000 business, political and academic leaders attending the World Economic Forum are more isolated than ever
London/Geneva — The Davos elite gathering next week behind metal detectors in a concrete bunker in the Swiss Alps to discuss the state of the world will be isolated in more ways than one.
The 3,000 business, political and academic leaders attending the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) annual meeting from January 17-20 will find themselves further outside the political consensus than ever before, after a year that saw backlashes against "elites" roil politics on both sides of the Atlantic.
Even as equity markets surge on the bet that US president-elect Donald Trump will usher in an era of deregulation, his inauguration on the final day of the forum will remind attendees of the arrival of an aggressive new populist-in-chief.
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to kick off in Washington at about the time that 6,700km away, Davos attendees, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and World Bank president Jim Yong Kim will be contemplating
the event’s slate of Friday-evening parties.
Populist Solutions
"You may be overwhelmed by the complexity of the annual meeting," WEF founder Klaus Schwab said on Tuesday at a press conference at the organisation’s headquarters.
"But let’s face it, every simplified approach to deal with the global complex agenda, is condemned to fail. We cannot just have populist solutions."
The most high-profile guest by far will be China’s President Xi Jinping, the first sitting Chinese leader to attend the event. He is heading a larger-than-ever delegation of business executives from the world’s second-biggest economy, underscoring China’s determination to assume a global leadership role as other major powers are hobbled by domestic infighting.
China’s two richest citizens, Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma and Dalian Wanda Group CEO Wang Jianlin, will join him and appear in solo on-stage interviews. China’s deepening engagement with the world will, meanwhile, be the subject of a discussion on "China’s role for global prosperity", in which stock-market regulator Fang Xinghai and state-assets chief Xiao Yaqing will appear alongside Lloyds of London CEO Inga Beale.
"This year, because of the size and scale of the China delegation, we have Chinese voices in most of the global discussions," the WEF’s chief China representative, David Aikman, said. Participants want "to know China’s view on global and regional issues", he said.
Xi’s attendance contrasts with a long list of western leaders who will not be making the trip this year. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who faces a difficult re-election campaign later in 2017, is staying home, as is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a scheduled appearance, and with cabinet and diplomatic appointees packing their bags and their replacements awaiting Senate confirmation, the US is sending almost no high-level representatives.
Meanwhile, hedge fund titans scheduled to attend will be pressed for their forecasts on whether global equities, which are trading near record highs, can sustain their rally under Trump.
Bloomberg
