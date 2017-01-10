World / Europe

Trade union strikes hit more commuters and visitors in Britain

10 January 2017 - 14:14 PM Agency Staff
Commuters queue outside Brixton tube station in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS
Commuters queue outside Brixton tube station in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS

London — Strikes by rail workers and airline cabin crews brought more disruption to Britain on Tuesday, the day after a big strike on the London Underground.

British Airways cancelled 48 flights over two days at London’s Heathrow airport after cabin crew went on a 48-hour strike, but said it would ensure all passengers could travel.

The Unite union called the strike after rejecting the airline’s offer in December, which union leaders called "poverty pay" for staff who joined after 2010.

Commuters going to London were hit by another strike on Southern rail, which led to cancellation of nearly all services between the southern English coast and the capital to be cancelled.

The walkout by Aslef union members is the latest in a string of strikes in the past few weeks in a dispute with Southern, which wants drivers to operate train doors, not conductors, as is the case on many trains in Britain. The union says this risks passenger safety.

The strike, backed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, will continue into Wednesday and resume on Friday. More action is planned for three days later in the month.

London’s subway system was virtually shut down on Monday due to a 24-hour strike by members of the RMT union over job cuts and ticket-office closures.

AFP

Transport strikes drive millions of London commuters to distraction

Huge queues built up at London underground and mainline railway stations with strikes expected to disrupt the British capital’s commuter system for a ...
World
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Northern Ireland 'highly likely' to call snap ...
World / Europe
2.
Why the grilling of US attorney general nominee ...
World / Americas
3.
Deadly twin blasts shatter Kabul calm
World / Asia
4.
Trade union strikes hit more commuters and ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.