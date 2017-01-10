Trade union strikes hit more commuters and visitors in Britain

London — Strikes by rail workers and airline cabin crews brought more disruption to Britain on Tuesday, the day after a big strike on the London Underground.

British Airways cancelled 48 flights over two days at London’s Heathrow airport after cabin crew went on a 48-hour strike, but said it would ensure all passengers could travel.

The Unite union called the strike after rejecting the airline’s offer in December, which union leaders called "poverty pay" for staff who joined after 2010.

Commuters going to London were hit by another strike on Southern rail, which led to cancellation of nearly all services between the southern English coast and the capital to be cancelled.

The walkout by Aslef union members is the latest in a string of strikes in the past few weeks in a dispute with Southern, which wants drivers to operate train doors, not conductors, as is the case on many trains in Britain. The union says this risks passenger safety.

The strike, backed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, will continue into Wednesday and resume on Friday. More action is planned for three days later in the month.

London’s subway system was virtually shut down on Monday due to a 24-hour strike by members of the RMT union over job cuts and ticket-office closures.

AFP