Senior Russian diplomat found dead in Athens apartment

10 January 2017 - 13:12 PM Agency Staff
Athens — A senior Russian diplomat was found dead in his Athens apartment on Monday, a Greek police official said. Andrey Malanin, 54, was head of the consular section, according to the embassy’s website.

He was found on the floor of his bedroom by a member of the embassy’s staff with no evidence of a break-in, the official said, on condition of anonymity.

"At first sight, we are talking about natural causes," the police official said, noting that police were investigating and authorities were awaiting the coroner’s report.

Reuters

