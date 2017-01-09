Transport strikes drive millions of London commuters to distraction

London — Millions of Londoners struggled to work on Monday with a week of travel chaos expected because of railways strikes.

Commuters used cars, boats, bicycles and heaving buses to cope with a 24-hour walkout by underground station staff that left most Tube stops in central London closed and no services at mainline stations such as Victoria, Kings Cross and Waterloo.

Huge queues built up at stations and many major roads were gridlocked.

"I’m giving up on even trying," said software developer Rajiv Perseedoss, 30, trying to get to work in central London from Canary Wharf in the east of the city.

"I’m not a Tube worker. I don’t know about their conditions, but whatever it is, they can’t take it out on everybody."

Monday’s walkout on the Tube, which carries up to 4.8-million passengers a day, kicked off a week of strikes that will hit rail and air passengers. There were warnings that the problems could spread across the country.

Train drivers on Southern Rail will strike on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, halting all rail services used by hundreds of thousands of passengers from the south coast and Gatwick Airport to London.

Southern commuters have had months of delays, cancellations and walkouts in Britain’s worst rail disruption in decades due to a row over whose role it should be to open and close doors on trains.

The Sunday Times reported that the dispute could spread to services in central and northern England as other operators look to bring in driver-only trains.

British Airways staff start a two-day pay strike on Tuesday.

Political action

"It’s intolerable that key public services can be brought to a halt by a small number of militant trade unionists in what increasingly looks like a co-ordinated political action," Conservative MP Nick Herbert told the Daily Telegraph.

The London Underground strike by staff in the RMT and TSSA unions comes in a dispute over staffing levels after the closure of ticket offices in recent years.

Transport for London (TfL) said it agreed more staff were needed in stations, and it had started recruiting 200 extra workers. But the unions said TfL’s offer did not go far enough.

"The strike today is totally unnecessary," said London mayor Sadiq Khan. "This Tube strike is causing misery to millions of Londoners." Many Conservative MPs have called for laws to curb strikes which they say cost millions of pounds and damage London’s image as a global and economic and financial powerhouse.

"At a time when the government is doing everything it can to show Britain is open for business post Brexit, a resurgence in union activity doesn’t help that message," MP Tim Loughton told the Telegraph.

