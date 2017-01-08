World / Europe

Scottish leader Sturgeon willing to suspend drive for independence temporarily

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister, said she still wanted Scotland to remain a member of the EU

08 January 2017 - 09:23 AM By Andy Bruce
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

London — Scotland could suspend its drive to become independent if Britain avoids a "hard Brexit" that loses it access to the European Union’s single market, the head of its secessionist government said on Friday.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister, said she still wanted Scotland to remain a member of the EU, but was open to finding a Brexit deal that suited all parts of the UK.

While the UK voted narrowly for Brexit, voters in Scotland wanted to remain in the EU by a margin of two to one. Last month, the regional Scottish government set out its thinking on Brexit, including Sturgeon’s preferred option of an independent Scotland in the EU.

"I’ve been willing, and am willing, to put aside my preferred option of independence in the EU to see if we can explore a consensus and compromise option," Sturgeon said on BBC radio.

But she said any suspension of the drive towards Scottish independence would be temporary. "I’m never going to stop arguing for independence. I think Scotland will become independent, and I think that’s the direction of travel."

British Prime Minister Theresa May intends to launch negotiations on leaving the EU by the end of March. Some members of her Conservative Party government suggest Britain could pay for access to the single market. But a former UK official at European Commission warned on Friday that Britain could not buy access to the single market after its EU exit.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Iran’s former president Rafsanjani dies
World / Middle East
2.
Oil bonuses an early sign Uganda suffering ...
World / Africa
3.
Theresa May denies ‘muddled thinking’ in Brexit ...
World / Europe
4.
Four soldiers killed in Jerusalem ramming attack
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Why Britain's march of folly is unstoppable
World

GIDEON RACHMAN: Nostalgic nationalism a perilous business
Opinion / Columnists

Norwegian leader predicts ‘very hard Brexit’
World / Europe

May counters claims of Brexit plan vacuum with speedy EU appointment
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.