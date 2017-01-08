Scottish leader Sturgeon willing to suspend drive for independence temporarily

London — Scotland could suspend its drive to become independent if Britain avoids a "hard Brexit" that loses it access to the European Union’s single market, the head of its secessionist government said on Friday.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister, said she still wanted Scotland to remain a member of the EU, but was open to finding a Brexit deal that suited all parts of the UK.

While the UK voted narrowly for Brexit, voters in Scotland wanted to remain in the EU by a margin of two to one. Last month, the regional Scottish government set out its thinking on Brexit, including Sturgeon’s preferred option of an independent Scotland in the EU.