UK retailer’s dire Christmas

London — Retailer Next cut its profit forecast for this financial year after a poor Christmas and warned of a further decline in 2017-18, sending shockwaves through Britain’s clothing sector as the most successful performer of the past decade faltered.
The company, which trades from about 540 shops in Britain and Ireland, said it was disappointed with its Christmas sales and highlighted "exceptional" levels of uncertainty in the sector, adding that it was preparing for tougher times.
Next, which has said repeatedly that Britons were spending less on clothes, warned that its 2017-18 pretax profit could come in £100m below market forecasts, wiping more than 10% off a share price that had already slumped by a third in 2016.
Next was the first major British retailer to report on Christmas trading and its statement stoked concerns about fewer customers on high streets as shoppers increasingly shift to buying online.
Spending Less
Shares in Next’s retail rivals also suffered. Marks & Spencer, Primark owner AB Foods and Debenhams fell 4.2%, 3.6% and 5.5%, respectively.
Next CEO Simon Wolfson believes Britons are spending less on clothes and are instead using spare cash on holidays, eating out and events. He is also expecting pressure on spending as inflation rises.
"Not only do we face a continuing cyclical downturn in clothing but over and above that, we’ve got price increases and a squeeze on real earnings," Wolfson told Reuters.
"So it makes sense to be conservative," he said.
"I don’t think we’re being overly gloomy," added Wolfson, who is a Conservative Party member of Britain’s upper house of parliament and a supporter of Brexit.
The CEO of Next since 2001, Wolfson said he remained committed to the business.
Following the plunge in the pound after June’s Brexit vote, he expects Next’s prices to rise as much as 5%. Given this tough backdrop, the company, which also has franchised stores overseas and the Directory online and catalogue business, forecast that full price sales could fall as much as 4.5% in 2017-18.
Next is also facing rising costs, notably a national minimum wage, higher business rates, an apprenticeship levy and higher energy taxes.
Analysts are also concerned about a declining number of Directory credit customers and the erosion of Next’s position online as rivals step up investment on online platforms.
Sales At Stores
In the run-up to Christmas, full price sales at stores fell 3.5%, while Next Directory sales were up by 5.1%, raising questions about the merits of opening more stores.
"The central debate here is generic to the UK clothing retailers though: is physical capacity correctly set, given that at least part of the peak season miss is likely to have reflected continued switching online?" said Haitong analyst Tony Shiret, who put his buy rating on Next under review.
Next said its expansion plans were unchanged, stressing its rigorous investment criteria for new stores.
It is targeting extra net trading space of at least 23,200m² and as much as 27,870m² in both 2017 and 2018.
By contrast, M&S said in November it would shut more than 80 stores at home and abroad over five years as more sales migrated online.
Next said its guidance was for pretax profit of £792m for its year to January 2017, down from the £805m previously forecast. It made £821m in 2015-16.
For 2017-18, it forecast a pretax profit range of £680m-£780m, below analysts’ average forecast of £784m, according to Reuters data.
In the 54 days to December 24, the bulk of Next’s fourth quarter, full-price sales fell 0.4%, compared with a third-quarter decline of 3.5%. Next had expected sales to grow versus the previous year as comparative numbers in 2015 were weak.
Reuters
