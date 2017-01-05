UK retailer’s dire Christmas

London — Retailer Next cut its profit forecast for this financial year after a poor Christmas and warned of a further decline in 2017-18, sending shockwaves through Britain’s clothing sector as the most successful performer of the past decade faltered.

The company, which trades from about 540 shops in Britain and Ireland, said it was disappointed with its Christmas sales and highlighted "exceptional" levels of uncertainty in the sector, adding that it was preparing for tougher times.

Next, which has said repeatedly that Britons were spending less on clothes, warned that its 2017-18 pretax profit could come in £100m below market forecasts, wiping more than 10% off a share price that had already slumped by a third in 2016.

Next was the first major British retailer to report on Christmas trading and its statement stoked concerns about fewer customers on high streets as shoppers increasingly shift to buying online.

Spending Less

Shares in Next’s retail rivals also suffered. Marks & Spencer, Primark owner AB Foods and Debenhams fell 4.2%, 3.6% and 5.5%, respectively.

Next CEO Simon Wolfson believes Britons are spending less on clothes and are instead using spare cash on holidays, eating out and events. He is also expecting pressure on spending as inflation rises.

"Not only do we face a continuing cyclical downturn in clothing but over and above that, we’ve got price increases and a squeeze on real earnings," Wolfson told Reuters.

"So it makes sense to be conservative," he said.