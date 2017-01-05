May counters claims of Brexit plan vacuum with speedy EU appointment

London — Theresa May moved decisively to silence mounting criticism that she has no plan for Brexit on Wednesday, by naming career diplomat Tim Barrow as the UK’s next ambassador to the EU barely 24-hours after his predecessor resigned.

The UK premier’s readiness to take such a crucial decision so quickly also suggests a weakness: the criticism of her approach to Brexit must have stung.

One senior figure inside the UK government said that while Barrow was clearly a fine candidate, the speed with which May acted shows she desperately wanted to regain the initiative after Ivan Rogers surprised her by resigning on Tuesday. It also indicates her desire to counter claims that she is overseeing a vacuum on Brexit policy, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject is sensitive.

"Replacing Ivan Rogers speedily helps to avoid the impression that they’re at sixes and sevens," John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, said in an interview. "It’s not a vacancy that you wish to have hanging around at a stage where you’re about to formulate your negotiating stance to leave the EU."