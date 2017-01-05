Anti-EU parties have no problem spending the EU’s money

Brussels — Political parties opposed to the EU are receiving money from the bloc to spread their anti-EU messages in a bumper election year, with a group run by France’s National Front under Marine Le Pen claiming the biggest sum last year.

In 2016, the Movement for a Europe of Nations and Freedom, led by the National Front, received €1.55m ($1.62m) as part of annual European Parliament grants that are meant to cover as much as 85% of parties’ expenditures linked to their political goals. A British-led nationalist group, the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe, which includes the UK Independence Party, was awarded €1.4m.

The biggest overall grants go to Europe’s Christian Democrats and the Socialists, the top two groups in the 28-nation Parliament, receiving €8.68m and €7.15m respectively.

As Le Pen hunts for €20m to finance French presidential and legislative campaigns this year, she will be unable to the rely on the EU Parliament grants, which cannot be used for domestic elections.

Such aid is restricted to meeting campaign costs connected to European legislative elections and supporting activities such as conferences, publications and travel linked to a party’s general manifesto.