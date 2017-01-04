Paris eyes London financiers

"We feel decisions will be taken in the first semester of the new year," Arnaud de Bresson, Europlace’s MD, said in an interview in London. "We see institutions are accelerating their process of thinking."

With time at a premium, bankers say they want to establish new or expanded offices in the EU before the UK leaves, which is currently set for sometime in 2019. May says she wants to strike the best possible deal for banks, yet has not detailed what she will seek and has declined to fully endorse the transitional phase industry wants to smooth the departure.

Selling Points

In the run-up to the June referendum, HSBC Holdings said that it planned to move as many as 1,000 employees to Paris from London if voters backed Brexit, while Citigroup is now considering relocating some of its London-based equity and interest-rate derivatives traders to Frankfurt. TheCityUK lobby group warns that almost 70,000 jobs are up for grabs.

JPMorgan Chase & Co could, in "some scenarios," move 4,000 jobs away from the UK because of Brexit, CEO Jamie Dimon said in an interview with Financial News published Tuesday, reiterating a figure he laid out before the vote. Dimon said the shift would take place over several years and could be accelerated if an interim agreement on banking services is

not reached.

Ireland Interest

The state agency for winning investment in Ireland said on Tuesday the country is among a small number of European locations being studied by firms to mitigate risks from Brexit. IDA Ireland says it has received a "significant volume" of queries from firms in the UK, US, and Asia since the referendum vote.

Europlace will argue Paris is better placed than other aspirants for London’s crown. It touts the city as the top hub in continental Europe for interest-rate swaps trading with some $141bn of the derivatives changing hands in France every day. That compares with $1.18-trillion in the UK. It will also promote itself as a city of requisite skills, contrasted with Frankfurt employing fewer than 100,000 people in finance and Dublin just 30,000. Another asset in its eyes is that French corporations are typically based in Paris, whereas German ones are sprayed around their country.

Although it hosts some of Europe’s biggest banks, including Société Générale and BNP Paribas, France has nevertheless long lagged behind the UK and Germany as an international hub for banking.

The country is perceived as hostile to financial companies and ranks 29th in the Global Financial Centres index, only one spot above Casablanca. Even its stock exchange, Euronext, is threatened by Deutsche Boerse’s planned takeover of London Stock Exchange Group, which would create Europe’s dominant market operator.

France’s tight labour laws have also put off banks that value longer work weeks and an employment regime that allows easy hiring and firing.

