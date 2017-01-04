Clearnet sale may ease LSE’s German deal

Bengaluru — London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group has agreed to sell its French clearing business to Euronext for $534m, as it seeks to win approval for its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse.

The European Commission has expressed antitrust concerns about the $28bn merger and the effect on the clearing of derivatives contracts in particular. The commission, in a document on the issue, had not made clear if the sale of

the French clearing business, LCH Clearnet, would be enough to dispel its concerns, two sources said.

One person directly involved in the merger process said he did not believe the sale alone would deal with the commission’s concerns.

He suggested that LSE might also opt to sell Borsa Italiana, operator of the Milan stock exchange, to help tackle antitrust concerns, although a second source familiar with the process said that a sale of Borsa Italiana was not being discussed at the moment.