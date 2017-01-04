Clearnet sale may ease LSE’s German deal

World / Europe

DEUTSCHE BOERSE MERGER

04 January 2017 - 06:51 AM Andreas Kröner
Bengaluru — London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group has agreed to sell its French clearing business to Euronext for $534m, as it seeks to win approval for its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse.

The European Commission has expressed antitrust concerns about the $28bn merger and the effect on the clearing of derivatives contracts in particular. The commission, in a document on the issue, had not made clear if the sale of
the French clearing business, LCH Clearnet, would be enough to dispel its concerns, two sources said.

One person directly involved in the merger process said he did not believe the sale alone would deal with the commission’s concerns.

He suggested that LSE might also opt to sell Borsa Italiana, operator of the Milan stock exchange, to help tackle antitrust concerns, although a second source familiar with the process said that a sale of Borsa Italiana was not being discussed at the moment.

An LSE spokeswoman said the company could not comment beyond its statement on the sale on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse representatives declined to comment.

LSE and LCH said in a joint statement they had agreed on the terms of Euronext’s all-cash offer, after announcing last month that they were in exclusive talks with Euronext on a sale.

LSE and Deutsche Boerse planned to submit formally the Clearnet sale as a remedy to the commission’s concerns in the next few days, sources said.

A major hurdle to LSE’s merger with Deutsche Boerse is how antitrust regulators define the derivatives market.

Deutsche Boerse is hoping that the commission will treat over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives contracts and on-exchange traded derivatives as two separate markets, sticking to a market definition the commission confirmed back in 2012.

Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex is mainly active in exchange-traded derivatives, while the LSE’s LCH Clearnet is active in the OTC business.

But Deutsche Boerse has said the commission may change its mind, prompting the merger partners to make concessions, such as selling LCH Clearnet to avoid the LSE-Deutsche Boerse combination being regarded as a dominant player.

For pan-European exchange operator Euronext, buying Clearnet will give it control of a platform for which it provides much of the revenue and which will make it less reliant on a competitor’s clearing services.

Reuters

