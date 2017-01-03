World / Europe

Two more arrested after Istanbul nightclub attack

03 January 2017 - 17:29 PM Agency Staff
Relatives of the victims gather after a gun attack on Reina, a popular night club in Istanbul, near by the Bosphorus, Turkey, 01 January 2017. At least 39 people were killed and 40 others were wounded in the attack, local media reported. Picture: EPA/STR TURKEY OUT
Istanbul — Turkish authorities arrested two foreigners on Tuesday at Istanbul’s main airport for suspected links to a nightclub attack claimed by Islamic State jihadists that killed 39, Dogan news agency reports.

The pair were detained on entering Ataturk International Airport and were taken to Istanbul police headquarters for questioning.

The government said on Monday that eight people had been detained but the number then increased to 14 after new detentions in the Anatolian city of Konya.

The main suspect, who remains at large, reportedly stayed in a rented flat in Konya before moving to Istanbul to carry out the attack. He has not been named but is said to be from Central Asia.

The airport arrests bring the arrests over the attack to 16.

AFP

