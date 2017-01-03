Expatriates on a Swiss roll, says poll

Geneva/Zurich — It pays to be an expatriate in Switzerland, where their average salary is $188,275 a year — the highest in the world and almost twice the global average, according to data published Monday by HSBC Holdings Plc.

Switzerland also tops the bank’s expat career ranking for a second year.

"Expats ranked Switzerland highly for both financial and personal wellbeing criteria," said HSBC Expat head Dean Blackburn. He said the "combination of high salaries and excellent work culture has placed Switzerland at the top of the careers league table".

It is not just big pay cheques that make Switzerland the best all-round destination for a career abroad. Of those surveyed by HSBC, 69% said their work-life balance had improved in Switzerland and 61% said the work culture was better than their home country.

Germany and Sweden ranked second and third overall, despite salaries that were at or below the global average, according to HSBC.

European countries took six of the top 10 spots

"Expats in Sweden and Germany enjoy benefits outside the financial side of work," said Blackburn. "Germany offers the best job security for expats. Sweden, as well as topping the tables for work culture, is praised by 79% of expats for its excellent work-life balance."

The best employment packages — including health benefits, accommodation allowances and trips home — are found in Middle East countries such as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, according to HSBC, which surveyed 26,871 expats in more than 100 countries.

Hong Kong and Singapore topped the ranking for career development with 68% and 62% respectively of respondents agreeing that these were good places to improve their careers. Lifestyle, however, suffered for some upon moving to Asia as 30% of expats in Singapore and 50% in Hong Kong reported a decline in work-life balance.

