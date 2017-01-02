Why German Chancellor Angela Merkel will skip Davos

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not attend this year’s World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, which is expected to be dominated by debate on the Trump presidency, and rising public anger against global inequality and globalisation.

Merkel has been a regular at the annual gathering of political leaders, CEOs and celebrities, travelling to the snowy Swiss Alps resort seven times since becoming chancellor in 2005.

But her spokesman said she had decided not to attend for a second straight year. This year’s conference runs from January 17-20 under the banner, "Responsive and Responsible Leadership". Trump’s inauguration coincides with the final day of the conference.