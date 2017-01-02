Why German Chancellor Angela Merkel will skip Davos
Xi Jinping is expected to be first Chinese leader to attend the annual World Economic Forum gathering from January 17
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not attend this year’s World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, which is expected to be dominated by debate on the Trump presidency, and rising public anger against global inequality and globalisation.
Merkel has been a regular at the annual gathering of political leaders, CEOs and celebrities, travelling to the snowy Swiss Alps resort seven times since becoming chancellor in 2005.
But her spokesman said she had decided not to attend for a second straight year. This year’s conference runs from January 17-20 under the banner, "Responsive and Responsible Leadership". Trump’s inauguration coincides with the final day of the conference.
It is the first time Merkel has missed Davos two years in a row since taking office, and her absence may come as a disappointment to the organisers because her reputation as a steady, principled leader fits well with the theme of this year’s conference.
"It’s true that a Davos trip was being considered, but we never confirmed it, so this is not a cancellation," the spokesman said.
The German government declined to say what scheduling conflict was preventing her from attending, nor would it say whether the decision might be linked to the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people in mid-December.
But after the Brexit vote in Britain and the election of Trump were attributed to rising public anger with the political establishment and globalisation, leaders may want to avoid travelling to a conference that has become synonymous with the global elite.
One European official suggested the prospect of having to address questions about Trump days before he enters the White House might also have dissuaded Merkel, whose politics is at odds with the US president-elect on a broad range of issues, from immigration and trade, to Russia and climate change.
During the US election campaign, Trump described Merkel’s refugee policies as "insane".
Like Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, who announced in early December he would not seek a second term next year, will not be in Davos.
European leaders that are expected to attend include Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Enda Kenny of Ireland. British Prime Minister Theresa May is also expected.
Although the WEF does not comment on which leaders it is expecting until about a week before the meeting, the star attraction is expected to be Xi Jinping, the first Chinese president to attend.
Members of president-elect Donald Trump’s team, including Davos regulars such as former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn and fund manager Anthony Scaramucci, are expected. WEF chairman Klaus Schwab was invited to Trump Tower last month.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who was elected to the WEF board of trustees last year, is expected to attend, as are senior ministers from a range of other European countries, as well as top figures from the European Commission.
Reuters
