Wary Britons hang on to their money in the face of economic uncertainty

28 December 2016 - 15:38 PM Lucy Meakin
Picture: REUTERS

London — Britons are clinging to their cash as they apparently hunker down for economic uncertainty, says the British Bankers Association.

Personal deposits grew an annual 4.8% in November, according to association figures. They rose by £32.4bn in the first 11 months of the year, outstripping the £19.8bn growth in the previous matching period.

British investors and savers were shaken by June’s Brexit vote, which prompted the Bank of England to cut interest rates to a record-low 0.25%.

While the economy has held up well so far, most economists expect a slowdown in 2017 as businesses seek clarity on the UK’s future relationship with the world’s largest trading bloc.

"We’ve seen personal deposits, in particular, grow more strongly in recent months as consumers hoard cash in the absence of higher-yielding, liquid investment opportunities," said association chief economist Rebecca Harding.

"This growth in personal deposits may also suggest that consumers are looking to grow their cash reserves against potential economic uncertainties, such as an expectation of lower wage growth."

Association figures showed that approvals for home loans fell 9% in November from a year earlier. In the first 11 months, approvals fell 4%.

