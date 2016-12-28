World / Europe

Mash-up artists lampoon Britain’s political leaders in Brexit satire video

28 December 2016 - 14:43 PM Guy Faulconbridge
Theresa May. Picture: AFP
London — In a satire on the Britain’s vote to quit the EU, mash-up artists lampoon political leaders in a video that re-edits their words to say the referendum was dumb and Prime Minister Theresa May is making a mess of Brexit.

The June 23 vote took many investors and chief executives by surprise, triggering the deepest political and financial turmoil in Britain since the Second World War and the biggest one-day fall in sterling against the dollar.

The Cassette Boy artists, who parody politicians by editing their words to form sentences they never said, dissect the referendum campaign, making then prime minister David Cameron appear to say he turned the UK upside down.

"Now this is a story all about how the UK got flipped, got turned upside down," Cameron is shown as saying to a hip-hop music theme from Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Cameron announced his resignation the day after the referendum, which he called in 2013..

"I started this farce. I was the one who did something dumb: I promised an EU in/out referendum," Cameron is made to say. He campaigned to stay in the EU.

Boris Johnson, who campaigned for Brexit but dropped out of the race to replace Cameron after his running mate Michael Gove withdrew his support, is edited to say: "I have the most gross charisma and I want to be the next prime minister. So I say: let’s leave the EU not because I believe it’s the right thing to do, but because I see an amazing future for me."

After the result is announced, Cameron "tells" Boris: "I’m running away. The rest of my life is one big holiday."

May, Cameron’s home secretary who did not take an active role in the campaign, says: "Yes you can forget the economy. This policy wrecks it. Brexit means Brexit. And we’re making a mess of it."

Reuters

