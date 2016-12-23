Fleeing Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

A Europe-wide wanted notice offered a €100,000 reward for information leading to Amri’s arrest.

In Tunisia, a brother of the fugitive appealed to him to surrender, and said: "If my brother is behind the attack, I say to him ‘You dishonour us’."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she was "proud of how calmly most people reacted" to what was one the country’s worst attacks in years.

Merkel said Germany had "known for a long time that we are in the crosshairs of Islamic terrorism. And yet, when it happens... it is a totally different situation."

Her assuring words failed to blunt criticism of security failures, which many politicians and newspapers blame for the attack.

Berlin public broadcaster RBB reported that police filmed Amri entering a Berlin mosque on Tuesday — after the attack — when investigation was still focused on a Pakistani suspect, who was later released.

Officials said earlier that Amri was a rejected asylum seeker with a history of crime, had spent years in an Italian jail and had long been known to German counterterrorism agencies.

News weekly Der Spiegel reported that in wiretaps Amri was heard offering to carry out a suicide operation, but his words were too indistinct for an arrest warrant.

Amri had been monitored since March, suspected of planning break-ins to raise cash to buy automatic weapons for an attack. Surveillance was stopped in September as Amri was mostly active as a small-time drug dealer.

Conservative legislator Stephan Mayer, a critic of Merkel’s liberal stance on refugees, said the case "held a magnifying glass" to the failings of her migration policy that brought almost 900,000 asylum seekers to Europe’s top economy last year.

Peter Neumann, professor of security studies at King’s College London, said: "It’s clear that a lot went wrong... it was a systemic failure."

Neumann said German security services did not have enough staff for round-the-clock surveillance of the country’s 550 radical Islamist suspects.

"Germany’s antiterrorism structure is failing to match the scale of the problem. Once the dust settles, it will be important to have a fundamental rethink."

While the security debate raging, and set to intensify the 2017 election, many Germans were looking forward to Christmas Eve on Saturday, the country’s most important festival.

On Thursday, Berliners flocked to the reopened Breitscheid square Christmas market, scene of Monday’s carnage. The government has appealed to people to carry on as usual and not give in to fear.

Organisers dimmed festive lights and turned down the Christmas jingles as a mark of respect for those killed. Victims were also honoured with candles, flowers, letters of condolence and signs reading "Love Not Hate".

Among the dead were six Germans, 60-year-old Israeli Dalia Elyakim, and a young Italian woman, Fabrizia Di Lorenzo. Forty-eight people were injured.

On Friday, a memorial concert was planned at Brandenburg Gate with the theme of "Together Berlin".

Germany has until now been spared the sort of jihadist carnage that has taken place in France and Belgium. But there have been smaller attacks. Two in July left 20 people injured, and were committed by asylum seekers and claimed by Islamic State.

