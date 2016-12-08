Angela Merkel’s party wants to scrap dual nationality

Essen — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party toughened its stance on immigration and integration on Wednesday, demanding that dual nationality be scrapped for German-born children of foreigners and calling for a partial ban on the Muslim full-face veil.

The hardline measures set the party on a collision course with its junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), ahead of elections in 2017, and underlined the challenges faced by Merkel to rein in the more conservative wing of her party.

Merkel herself had on Tuesday voiced her backing for a prohibition against the niqab or burqa "wherever it is legally possible", before the leadership of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) voted on the issue on Wednesday.

The party has also proposed to ease the deportation process for rejected asylum-seekers. But some in her party sought to go further, with the youth wing defying the leadership and winning a vote for a dual nationality rule to be reversed.

Allowing dual nationality was a key demand of the SPD during negotiations with Merkel’s conservatives after the last elections in 2013 that resulted in a deal on teaming up in a left-right government.