UK consumer inflation picks up pace after Brexit

LONDON — The UK’s annual inflation rate edged higher in July, official data showed on Tuesday, and was set to climb further as a weak pound caused by the Brexit vote raised import prices.

The 12-month consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.6% in July, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. CPI had risen 0.5% in the year to June, the office added.

"Although the small increase in the rate between June 2016 and July 2016 takes it to the highest seen since November 2014, it is still relatively low in the historic context," the office said in the statement.

"The main contributors to the increase in the rate were rising prices for motor fuels, alcoholic beverages and accommodation services, and a smaller fall in food prices than a year ago," it added.

Analysts expect British inflation to rise further in the coming months as the pound battles weakness against the dollar and euro.

Sterling slumped to 31-year lows against the dollar after the UK voted on June 23 to exit the EU — and has struggled to recover.

"One of the big questions facing policy makers in the UK at the moment is how quickly, and by how much, the plunge in sterling following the referendum will raise inflation," ING bank economist James Smith said following Tuesday’s data. "For now at least, the effects are fairly minimal."

Scott Corfe, an analyst at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, predicted that "the sharp decline in the value of sterling since the Brexit referendum will translate into higher prices for imported goods over the coming months, pushing inflation to above 2.5% in the first half of 2017".

Despite the prospect of higher inflation, the Bank of England has slashed its key interest rate to a record-low 0.25% to combat the prospect of weaker growth caused by Brexit.

Meanwhile, the UK’s departure from the EU could be delayed until late 2019, as public servants struggle with the task and as French and German elections threaten to delay the start of exit negotiations, it was reported on Sunday.

