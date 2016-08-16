World / Europe

German investors are getting over their Brexit shock

16 August 2016 - 14:25 PM Michael Nienaber

BERLIN — The mood among German analysts and investors improved slightly in August, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that the impact of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union on Europe’s biggest economy could be limited.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed a rise in its economic sentiment index to 0.5 points in August after a fall to -6.8 the previous month. However, that was still weaker than the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 1.8.

A separate gauge of current conditions jumped to 57.6 points, from 49.8 in July. This was better than the Reuters consensus forecast which predicted a reading of 50.

"The ZEW economic sentiment is recovering somewhat from the Brexit shock," ZEW president Achim Wambach said.

"Political risks within and outside the European Union, however, continue to inhibit a more optimistic economic outlook for Germany."

The ZEW index was based on a survey of 214 analysts and investors conducted between July 29 and August 15.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Malawi cracks down on food smugglers seeking more ...
World / Africa
2.
Nigerian finance minister says country needs to ...
World / Africa
3.
UN tool uses satellite data to help save water ...
World
4.
Venezuelan opposition vows to intensify protests, ...
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.