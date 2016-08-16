German investors are getting over their Brexit shock

BERLIN — The mood among German analysts and investors improved slightly in August, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that the impact of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union on Europe’s biggest economy could be limited.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed a rise in its economic sentiment index to 0.5 points in August after a fall to -6.8 the previous month. However, that was still weaker than the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 1.8.

A separate gauge of current conditions jumped to 57.6 points, from 49.8 in July. This was better than the Reuters consensus forecast which predicted a reading of 50.

"The ZEW economic sentiment is recovering somewhat from the Brexit shock," ZEW president Achim Wambach said.

"Political risks within and outside the European Union, however, continue to inhibit a more optimistic economic outlook for Germany."

The ZEW index was based on a survey of 214 analysts and investors conducted between July 29 and August 15.

