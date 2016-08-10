Hugo Boss hit by slowdown in luxury market

LONDON — Hugo Boss will close 20 of its 443 freestanding stores across the world over the next 18 months to cope with a slump in demand. The reductions to its portfolio in Asia, Europe and the US are on top of the 20 locations it is already shutting in China.

It is particularly exposed to the headwinds facing high-end apparel. An entry-level brand, the people it appeals to arevulnerable to the economic aftershocks from Brexit and are likely to be worrying about their job prospects. Hugo Boss also generates about two-thirds of its revenue from Europe, where tourism has been hit by safety fears.

It is not alone in suffering from the luxury industry’s woes. Weakening demand in key markets is hurting high-end brands across the board, which means Hugo Boss will not be the only group to close stores.

There is already some softness, with several brandseither cutting store count in the first half of the year or leaving it unchanged, according to Exane BNP Paribas data.

Earlier this year, Prada and Richemont said they were reviewing their store bases. That might mean negotiating better rents, or downsizing stores. But some closures are inevitable.

Hugo Boss expects to incur €57m of one-time costs, primarily reflecting costs of closing shops.

Others exiting expensive leases will likely face similar charges.

Bloomberg