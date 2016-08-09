Putin and Erdogan pledge reset after diplomatic rift

SAINT PETERSBURG — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday pledged to reinvigorate ties after their first meeting since Ankara shot down a Russian fighter jet last November and a failed coup last month that cast a shadow over Turkey’s relations with the West.

"We lived through a very complicated moment in the relations between our states and we very much want, and I feel our Turkish friends want, to overcome the difficulties," Putin said in his hometown of Saint Petersburg with Erdogan.

He insisted it would take "painstaking work" and "some time" to return to previous trade levels as Russia rolls back punishing economic sanctions against Ankara, but both sides said they wanted to restart major energy projects hit by the crisis.

Erdogan said he hoped relations would become "more robust" and stressed how important it was that Putin offered his support after the coup. "We will bring our relations back to the old level and even beyond," he said. The shooting down of a Russian fighter jet by a Turkish F-16 on the Syrian border last November saw Putin slap sanctions on Turkey and launch a blistering war of words that dealt serious damage to burgeoning ties.

But in a shock reversal late June, Putin accepted a letter from Erdogan expressing regret over the incident as an apology.

He quickly rolled back a ban on the sale of package holidays to Turkey and signalled Moscow would end measures against Turkish food imports and construction firms.

Now in the wake of the failed July 15 coup attempt, there are fears in Western capitals that Nato-member Turkey could draw even closer to Moscow — with Erdogan bluntly making it clear he feels let down by the US and the European Union.

Putin was one of the first foreign leaders to phone Erdogan offering support after the coup attempt and shares none of the concerns of EU leaders about the ensuing crackdown.

Relations between Turkey and Russia — two powers vying for influence in the strategic Black Sea region and Middle East — have long been complicated.

Yet before the fighter jet crisis, Moscow and Ankara managed to prevent disputes on Syria and Ukraine from harming co-operation on issues such as the TurkStream gas pipeline to Europe and a Russian-built nuclear power station in Turkey.

Those projects were put on ice with trade between the two countries plunging 43% in January-May this year to $6.1bn, and Turkey’s tourism industry seeing visitor numbers from Russia fall 93%. With Turkey’s outlook flagging and Russia mired in economic crisis due to low oil prices and Western sanctions over Ukraine, both men want to get business started again.

Erdogan said he wanted to see the TurkStream project "done as fast as possible", while Putin said construction could start "in the nearest future" and that the restoration of business ties would be done "in phases".

The Turkish leader also insisted the two sides were once again targeting an ambitious trade turnover of $100bn by 2024.

But Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said it could take up to two years to fully restore pre-crisis trade levels. A previous uptick in relations between Turkey and Russia was built on a macho friendship between Putin and Erdogan, two combative leaders in their early 60s credited with restoring confidence to their nations in the wake of financial crises but also criticised for clampdowns on human rights.

But after such a bitter dispute — which saw Putin accuse Erdogan of profiting from an illegal oil trade with the Islamic State group — it will take a lot for the pair to reheat relations.

The two strongmen conspicuously skirted one major issue that divides them — the war in Syria.

Putin and Erdogan said they would start discussing the conflict after the press conference, but the Russian leader insisted both sides were committed to finding a peaceful solution. Russia is carrying out a bombing campaign in support of President Bashar al-Assad while Turkey is fiercely opposed to the Syrian leader. Erdogan insisted in an interview with Russian media ahead of the talks that Assad must still go — a position opposed by Putin — but said that the conflict could now become the focus for renewed cooperation between the two sides.

AFP