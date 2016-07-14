Russian privatisation plan inches along

HATCHED in harsh economic times, Russia’s latest wave of privatisation is off to a mixed start, and a sequel is by no means guaranteed.

The sale of a 10.9% stake in Alrosa was the biggest divestment of a state asset since the government reduced its stake in the world’s largest rough-diamond producer three years ago.

While plans five years ago called for the state’s stake to be reduced to zero by 2017, the stock offering still left Russia in control of 33% of Alrosa, with regional and municipal governments holding another 33%.

The deal, which attracted mostly Russian and European investors, is trying to turn the page on a period under President Vladimir Putin when privatisation came in fits and starts. Snarling and often reversing the process were state takeovers that by mid-2015 put the government in control of about 55% of the economy and employing 28% of the workforce, estimated as the highest share in 20 years. It is that history that will haunt Russia’s plans to put some of its most prized assets on the block later in 2016.

"Stakes in strategic companies will be decreased very, very slowly," says Evgeny Koshelev, an analyst at Société Générale in Moscow. "The first privatisation was a forced necessity and, unlike other assets, it doesn’t fall into a strategic group."

The government is targeting proceeds of 1-trillion roubles ($16bn) in 2016 from auctioning off state assets, which would cover almost half of this year’s budget deficit, the widest since 2010. With 52.2-billion roubles raised in the Alrosa offering, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov says the programme is proceeding on schedule, and stock sales of oil producers Bashneft and Rosneft and shipping company Sovcomflot could soon follow.

"With foreign investors awash with cash and the rouble still trading significantly lower than only a few years ago, demand for Russian assets should be relatively strong," says Piotr Matys, a strategist at Rabobank in London. "Unless the outlook for the Russian economy deteriorates significantly, it is reasonable to assume that the government may proceed with the privatisation process."

But the urgency is no longer there. Oil prices are up about 70% from a 12-year low in February, a boost for the budget that gets about a third of revenue from the energy industry.

The improving sentiment in Russia is playing out in the market, with the rouble gaining 15% in 2016 against the dollar after a 20% loss in 2015. The Micex index of stocks is trading at 6.6 times estimated earnings, compared with 5.6 times at the start of 2016, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

State ownership in Russia was estimated at twice the level in the EU, a constraint on productivity, according to the World Bank.

The state began to expand its reach more than a decade ago with the dismantling of Yukos Oil. Rosneft grew into the world’s biggest publicly traded crude producer by output as it acquired assets from Yukos in forced auctions and then bought BP’s venture TNK-BP in 2013.

In 2014, Russia nationalised Bashneft, taking the shares held by Vladimir Evtushenkov’s holding company AFK Sistema amid a money-laundering case against the billionaire. With Bashneft possibly up for sale again, Rosneft is already in contention.

