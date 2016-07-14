Is this the end? Production cuts on cards for flagship Airbus A380

LONDON/TOULOUSE — Airbus Group has announced a drastic cut in production of its flagship A380superjumbo, acknowledging demand has fallen far short of original projections and raising the prospect of the world’s biggest passenger aircraft being prematurely axed.

The build rate for the double-decker, less than a decade in commercial operation, will be slashed by more than half to one aircraft a month by 2018, Airbus revealed on Tuesday. Contrasting the success of the rest of the Airbus line, the company delivered the surprise damper just hours after pulling in several large orders for its A320-type single-aisle jet at the Farnborough Air Show in the UK.

Having once predicted airlines would buy 1,200 supersize-aircraft over two decades, Airbus has settled into a more modest reality and delivered only 193 A380s with 126 orders left to fill, some of them unlikely to materialise. Interest has faded with the introduction of more efficient twin-engine wide bodies, leaving Emirates as the only carrier to fully embrace the aircraft’s potential.

Even with Airbus seeking to reduce programme costs to allow the A380 to remain viable at lower production levels, the severity of the planned rate cut — which Airbus says will put future output "in line with the current order intake" — suggests the programme is on the brink of a terminal decline.

While a break-even rate of 27 deliveries achieved in 2015 should be cut to 20 by 2017, that is still eight more than Airbus is counting on in subsequent years, putting the aircraft in a perilous position regardless of jetliner unit chief Fabrice Bregier’s declaration "the A380 is here to stay".

"It won’t recover from this," said Richard Aboulafia, an aviation consultant at Teal Group in Fairfax, Virginia. "The new rate is seriously uneconomic; therefore, it will die in a few years."

Popular with travellers because of its wide-open spaces, the A380 has been less of a hit with the world’s airlines. While Emirates has ordered more than 140 of the aircraft and has about 80 in service, only Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways have bought 20 aircraft or more.

Even large global carriers such as British Airways and Air France have ordered the A380 in much more modest numbers, deploying it as a flagship aircraft to be used on a handful of high-profile routes, rather than the mass-transit workhorse Airbus had intended it to be.

No US carrier has bought the A380, and Japanese airlines have taken just a handful. The A380 is Airbus’s most expensive aircraft, commanding a list price of $432.6m, although steep discounts are given.

There have been few new orders in recent years, with the A380 escaping an order blank for 2015 only when a deal for three planes announced by Japan’s All Nippon Airways this year was backdated. Iran’s outline deal for 12 A380s, revealed in January, lifted the gloom briefly, before the government in Tehran said it might not translate into orders for five years, and only if the country needs the planes.

With no hint of further contracts and the A380 wowing crowds rather than fleet managers at this week’s Farnborough show south of London, 2016 "looks particularly grim", said Hans Weber, president of San Diego-based consultancy Tecop International, adding the rate cut was "the beginning of the end".

Bloomberg