Egypt and Syria will be tougher nuts for Turkey

TURKEY has managed in the past month to end damaging foreign policy disputes with Israel and Russia, but Egypt and Syria will be tougher propositions for Ankara in its drive for regional rapprochement.

Turkey has had downgraded relations with Egypt since the ousting of pro-Ankara Islamist president Mohamed Morsi by the Egyptian army in 2013.

In neighbouring Syria, Turkey has made the exit of President Bashar al-Assad a precondition for ending the five-year civil war that has seen 2.7-million refugees flee to Turkey.

But the appointment of Binali Yildirim — a close ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — as prime minister in May signified a more conciliatory approach to foreign policy after the aggressive stance of his predecessor Ahmet Davutoglu.

Yildirim told members of his ruling AFP party: "We will keep on increasing our friendships by observing the interests of our region and our country."

Turkey has agreed a normalisation deal with Israel, following half a decade of downgraded ties due to the deadly storming of a Turkish aid ship bound for Gaza in May 2010.

Ankara ended the crisis with Russia after Erdogan sent a letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, expressing regret over the downing of one of Moscow’s warplanes in November.

In its latest diplomatic overtures, Turkey has gone back to its previous "zero problems with neighbours" foreign policy that defined the early years of Erdogan’s time as premier. The approach had deteriorated into what critics derided as a policy of "multiple problems with everyone", as Turkey had its hopes dashed of finding friendly regimes in place after the Arab Spring.

"Our default approach is to maintain good relations with everyone unless conflict is inevit-able," a Turkish official says.

After the Syrian uprising began in 2011, Turkey opened dialogue with Damascus, but Erdogan later became a fierce opponent of Assad, once a friend.

In a headline-grabbing comment on Wednesday, Yildirim said: "We have normalised ties with Israel and Russia. But I am sure that we will return to normal with Syria too."

There was no indication that this signalled a change in policy on Assad, which would represent a U-turn of Turkish policy throughout the civil war that has been to back rebels.

Officials have said there is a distinction between Syria as a country and Assad. But there have been sporadic reports of a possible softening in Ankara’s position.

Aaron Stein, resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Centre for the Middle East, says: "Turkey’s softening on Assad" began a year ago after Erdogan announced Assad could remain as president for six months, while a political transition was finalised.

"This policy differed from Turkey’s previous insistence that Assad leave at the beginning of the six-month timeframe," he says.

The main Istanbul-based Syrian opposition coalition says it has been assured by Ankara it still has Turkey’s full support.

"There is no change or shift in their policy towards the Syrian regime, their policy towards the Syrian people and revolution," Anas al-Abdeh, head of the National Coalition, says.

AFP