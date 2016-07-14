Cameron wishes UK success as he quits

LONDON — Outgoing British prime minister David Cameron admitted it had not been an "easy journey" as he left office after six years on Wednesday, wishing his country "continued success" in its post-Brexit future.

Speaking outside the prime minister’s Downing Street office before going to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth, Cameron said: "It’s not been an easy journey and, of course, we’ve not got every decision right, but I do believe today our country is much stronger."

In his final question and answer session in the House of Commons, Cameron said he would "miss the roar of the crowd and the barbs from the opposition" that came with the job he has held since 2010.

Pointing wistfully to the capricious winds of politics that ended his career abruptly, he said: "I was the future once."

Cameron quit after Britain voted to leave the EU in a June 23 referendum he called in an attempt to stop his Conservative Party "banging on about Europe", but lost sensationally.

Flanked by his wife and three children, he wished Britain "continued success".

Earlier, he imparted some advice to Theresa May, his long-time home secretary who was set to be installed as prime minister later on Wednesday.

"My advice to my successor, who is a brilliant negotiator, is that we should try to be as close to the EU as we can be, for the benefits of trade, of co-operation and of security," he said in parliament, with May sitting beside him.

After accepting Cameron’s resignation, the queen will receive May, the new Conservative leader, and task her with forming a government.

May will be Britain’s second female prime minister, following in the footsteps of Margaret Thatcher, her fellow Conservative with whom she has inevitably been compared.

The steely vicar’s daughter faces a major challenge in trying to negotiate an amicable divorce from the EU following the shock vote for Brexit, which she has vowed to make a "success".

The daughter of a Church of England vicar, May is a cricket fan with a sober demeanour and lists her hobbies as cooking and walking.

She is well-liked in and around Maidenhead, the well-to-do commuter town west of London she has represented in parliament since 1997.

Martin Trepte, editor of the Maidenhead Advertiser, said: "She’s a mature, grown-up, no-nonsense politician. She knows her stuff."

A tough-talking home secretary for the past six years, May is something of an unknown quantity internationally, although she has received ringing endorsements from party colleagues and a normally sceptical British tabloid press.

European Council president Donald Tusk said he looked forward to a "fruitful working relationship" with her.

But her continental peers have also said they expect her to move quickly to implement the referendum result, with Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s François Hollande and Italy’s Matteo Renzi announcing they will hold a summit in August on the matter. However, May has indicated that she will not be rushed into triggering the Brexit procedure.

She was expected to begin announcing her cabinet choices later on Wednesday including a minister in charge of negotiating a new trade and travel deal with Europe.

Investors will be watching May’s first days in office closely. The Bank of England will announce on Thursday whether it will cut interest rates for the first time in more than seven years to curb economic fallout from Brexit.

May campaigned as a safe pair of hands who will help bridge Conservative Party divisions exposed by the Brexit referendum and restore investor confidence.

Her other mammoth challenges include weaving new trade and diplomatic alliances beyond the EU, and keeping pro-EU Scotland from bidding for independence.

AFP