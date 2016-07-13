Poundland has change of heart on Steinhoff offer

UK single-price retailer Poundland, which originally rebuffed a takeover offer from Steinhoff, has had a change of heart and recommended that its shareholders accept a £2.22 per share offer.

The offer is a 14% premium to the 195.26 pence London-listed Poundland closed at on Tuesday.

Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste said in Wednesday’s statement that he had reassured Poundland’s management and staff they would keep their jobs.

"Steinhoff recognises the strength and value of the Poundland management team and anticipates that they will play a key role in the ongoing growth and development of Poundland as part of the Steinhoff group. We look forward to welcoming Poundland employees to be part of one of Europe’s leading multi-format discount retailers," Jooste said.

As at Tuesday, Steinhoff owned 23.6% of Poundland, the Frankfurt- and Johannesburg-listed retail group said.

"The Poundland directors, who have been so advised by JPMorgan Cazenove and Rothschild as to the financial terms of the offer, consider the terms of the offer to be fair and reasonable," Steinhoff said.

On June 24, the day global markets crashed after the Brexit vote was announced, Steinhoff issued a statement saying Poundland’s board had not accepted its offer to buy all the shares it did not already own. Steinhoff said in that statement it would reconsider the deal once "the recent movement in the share price of Poundland and the impact of the EU referendum on global markets" was known.

"The Poundland board believes that Steinhoff’s all-cash offer presents Poundland shareholders with an opportunity to realise their shareholding at a certain and attractive price, securing earlier delivery of the Poundland group’s medium-term value than could be expected from the ongoing turnaround process against a background of increasing economic uncertainty in the UK and a more challenging trading environment, " Poundland chairman Darren Shapland said in the statement.