Philip Hammond takes helm as Chancellor of the Exchequer

LONDON — Philip Hammond, who until earlier on Wednesday was Britain’s foreign secretary, has succeeded George Osborne as Chancellor of the Exchequer in the government being formed by new Prime Minister Theresa May to take Britain out of the European Union.

Osborne — finance minister since 2010 and a close ally of David Cameron who formally stepped down as prime minister earlier in the day — will leave the government.

Hammond, 60, served as transport secretary when the Conservatives took power in coalition with the centrist Liberal Democrats in 2010, moving to take charge of defence in 2011.

His tenure as foreign secretary since 2014 has been dominated by the Ukraine crisis, Syria’s civil war and negotiations that led last year to a six-power agreement with Iran to scale back its nuclear programme.

As chancellor, Hammond will have to manage an economy that appears to be slowing sharply after last month’s vote to leave the EU, and set new budget goals after Osborne abandoned his aim to run a budget surplus by 2020.

Hammond, who campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU, once acknowledged that broadcasters referred to him ironically as "Box Office Phil" because he rarely made headlines.

He built up his economic credentials while the Conservatives were in opposition before 2010, serving as trade and industry spokesman and shadow treasury minister.

"We will rise to the challenge. As we leave the EU we will forge a bold new positive role for ourselves in the world, and we will make Britain a country that works not for a privileged few, but for every one of us," May said shortly before Hammond’s post was announced, in her first official address earlier on Wednesday.

She must now try to limit the damage to British trade and investment as she renegotiates the country’s ties with its 27 EU partners. She will also attempt to unite her divided Conservative party and a fractured nation in which many, on the evidence of the vote, feel angry with the political elite and left behind by the forces of globalisation.

In comments addressed to ordinary Britons, she spoke of the "burning injustice" suffered by large sections of society: poor people facing shorter life expectancy; blacks treated more harshly by the criminal justice system; women earning less than men; the mentally ill; and young people struggling to buy homes.

Acknowledging the struggles faced by many people, May declared: "The government I lead will be driven not be the interests of the privileged few, but by yours. We will do everything we can to give you more control over your lives."

She spoke of the "precious bond" between the nations of the UK, implicit recognition of the tensions generated by the referendum in which England and Wales chose to quit the EU, but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay, raising the possibility of a new Scottish vote on independence.

The US congratulated May and said it was confident in her ability to steer Britain through the Brexit negotiations.

"Based on the public comments we’ve seen from the incoming prime minister, she intends to pursue a course that’s consistent with the prescription that President Obama has offered," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Divorce Talks

"My advice to my successor, who is a brilliant negotiator, is that we should try to be as close to the EU as we can be for the benefits of trade, co-operation and of security," Cameron told parliament in his last appearance before resigning.

Financial markets, which had been extremely volatile since the referendum, reacted positively to news on Monday that May would become prime minister earlier than expected.

Stock markets traded within sight of their highest levels of the year as the prospect of stimulative economic policy across the developed world eased immediate concerns over the impact of the Brexit vote.

Economists predicted that the Bank of England would halve its main interest rate to 0.25% on Thursday in a pre-emptive strike to try to ward off a recession and reassure markets.

Reuters