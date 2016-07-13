Cameron slides into political afterlife

A REMOVAL van arrived at the back door of Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon as after six years in office David Cameron contemplated what he will do in an extended political afterlife.

Cameron will leave office today aged 49, the youngest ex-prime minister since the Earl of Rosebery 121 years ago, with his domestic policy agenda largely unfinished.

At what his spokeswoman said was a "warm and reflective" final cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, George Osborne, the chancellor of the exchequer, reeled off a list of the outgoing prime minister’s achievements, from legislating for gay marriage to the national living wage, educational reform and apprenticeships.

His successor, Theresa May, told ministers that Cameron had led the country through a difficult time, citing the financial crisis and the terrorist threat as tough issues that he was required to face. But it will now be up to May to deliver the social reforms that Cameron had set out at the start of this year.

The first step will be the publication of a life-chances strategy in the coming weeks, something Cameron’s Downing Street team had originally planned to reunify the party after it won the EU referendum. Instead, most are now looking for new jobs.

One Conservative MP close to Cameron said: "I feel really sorry for David. He spent five years sorting out the economy, one year fighting an EU referendum and he never really got to do the stuff he wanted to do."

Despite this, he intends to support his successor and not overshadow her. Cameron has told colleagues in No 10 that he would follow Stanley Baldwin’s advice to ex-prime ministers: "Don’t spit on the deck or shout at the new helmsman."

Cameron was "a pragmatist", one aide said: "He went into politics because he wanted to get things done, and he has got things done," he said. "He always knew politics is a brutal business."

Mr Cameron’s most pressing concern has been to find somewhere to move his young family to — their west London townhouse is rented out, although the tenants have reportedly been given notice — and somewhere to work. The move will be emotional for his wife Samantha and their three children, the youngest of whom, Florence, was born after they arrived at No 10. The Downing Street garden contains a clutter of children’s play equipment, reflecting its use as the family’s home.

The Camerons carried out extensive renovation works to their flat on the top floors of the building when they first arrived, fitting a new kitchen and creating an open-plan living room. In the Commons, Cameron has been allocated office accommodation in St Stephen’s Tower, close to the oldest part of the parliamentary estate, Westminster Hall. Four MPs have vacated their shared office to make room for him. Cameron’s income will similarly shrink: his salary drops from the £143,000 prime ministerial compensation to the £74,000 of a backbencher.

He intends to continue as a backbench MP until 2020, although he will probably then quit, according to aides. Cameron will continue with his focus on life chances, but has not yet decided whether to set up a foundation or charity to pursue his work on the subject. His team, who have worked for him for many years are expected to stay close to him, albeit probably working on an informal basis. They include Gabby Bertin, his former press chief, Liz Sugg, his operations head, and Kate Fall, his gatekeeper.

Samantha Cameron, meanwhile, is expected to step up her high-profile retail career; she is considering launching a fashion line, according to media reports. First, however, David Cameron will take his family on holiday "to reflect on what he wants to do", a friend said. "He will enjoy having a holiday where he doesn’t have to point at fish for the photographers, and so will Sam."

