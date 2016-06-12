Why push for Brexit is gaining momentum

LONDON — Prime Minister David Cameron said he’s confident about his campaign to keep Britain in the European Union (EU) as he reiterated his core message that Brexit would damage the economy, as polls suggest the result remains too close to call.

Cameron, speaking on the BBC’s "Andrew Marr Show," rejected accusations reiterated by UK Independence Party Leader Nigel Farage that the campaign to keep Britain in the bloc has been based on scaremongering. Still, both Cameron and Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne published warnings in Sunday newspapers that leaving the EU would threaten state pensions and the National Health Service.

"If we vote out, there will be a decade of uncertainty," Cameron said. "There’s no saving from leaving the EU, there’s a cost. I guess my message is very clear, which is, don’t risk it."

Gaining momentum

The push for Brexit has gained momentum as campaigners focus on immigration, suggesting the government’s message on the economic consequences isn’t getting through to voters. Both sides have been accused of misrepresenting the facts, while campaigning continues to split the Conservative party.

"I don’t want us to take the risk with our economy," Cameron said. "I’m confident we have the strongest and the most positive case. Nobody knows what these polls are saying."

He acknowledged a vote to leave would have "consequences which will be very difficult for the government to deal with," though he said he would remain as prime minister.

Farage said Cameron’s claims on Sunday were further evidence of government scaremongering, as he brought the focus back to immigration and the failure in bringing migrant numbers down.

"It’s a daily provident doom as to what will happen to our pensioners," Farage said. "I don’t think the government has got it right on either end" on immigration. "It’s failed on the non-EU stuff and on the EU stuff we have absolutely no control at all."

Still undecided

Many voters are still undecided. An online survey by Opinium for the Observer newspaper showed 44% support Britain remaining in the 28-nation bloc, up from 43% a week ago. Some 42% of respondents backed leaving the EU, also up 1 point from the poll released on June 4. A YouGov online survey published in the Sunday Times showed 43% backed leaving, up 1 percentage point from a June 7 poll, and 42% favoured remaining, unchanged from a week earlier.

In Saturday’s Opinium poll, 13% of the 2,009 UK adults surveyed said they didn’t know if the UK should stay or go. When pressed, though, about 38% of the undecided were leaning toward "Remain" and 25% toward "Leave" — suggesting that late deciders could tip the balance in favour of staying. In the YouGov poll, 11% of the 1,671 adults surveyed said they didn’t know how they would vote.

Young voters

The government on Friday said 1.5-million people applied to vote in the final seven days of registration after the deadline was extended by two days. That’s because the official website crashed shortly before the original midnight limit on June 7, prompting "Remain" campaigners to raise concerns that the fault may have thwarted sign-ups among young people, who are more likely to vote to stay in the EU.

Opposition Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell said negative campaigning was acting as a deterrent to voting.

"I’m fed up with Project Fear on both sides," McDonnell told ITV Television’s "Peston on Sunday." "All these exaggerated claims are turning people off."

Farage rejected the possibility of a second referendum should the June 23 vote result in a narrow win to remain in the bloc.

"A vast majority of our political class want to stay part of the EU," Farage told Marr. "If the leave side was to narrowly lose, the chances of parliament giving us a referendum" in the future are "probably pretty slim."

Bookmakers William Hill put the odds of Brexit at 9 to 4, saying in a post on Twitter that 69.5% of all money staked is for "Remain" and 71.6% of all individual bets staked are for "Leave."

Bloomberg