VW hopes strategy will allay shareholder profit concerns

FRANKFURT — Volkswagen (VW) promised to improve profitability and review management pay, seeking to defuse growing investor criticism in the wake of the emissions-cheating scandal.

VW was working on a strategy including financial targets, that would be presented this summer, chief financial officer Frank Witter wrote in a letter to TCI Fund Management founder Chris Hohn that was obtained by Bloomberg.

Earlier this month, the activist investor slammed VW for excessive executive pay in light of poor stock performance and bloated costs.

"We are under no doubt that our financial performance needs to improve," Witter said in the letter. "VW can and should be the most profitable company in the automotive world."

Witter, who took over the finance job as part of a series of management shifts spurred by the scandal, said he agreed with many of the points Hohn raised in his May 6 letter.

The finance chief said he welcomed "constructive dialogue" with investors. The more open approach could help the company potentially raise money to pay for the scandal.

VW, which owns brands including Audi, Bentley and Porsche, has thus far, set aside €16.2bn to fix rigged vehicles and pay fines.

The response to TCI, which led a shareholder revolt against Deutsche Boerse’s top executives in 2005, is an unusual step for Volkswagen.

In the past, the car maker has generally had a cool relationship with outside investors, who generally hold nonvoting preferred stock, while its common shares are dominated by the Porsche-Piech clan and the German state of Lower Saxony.

Investors have been increasingly critical of the company. In addition to TCI’s letter, Norway’s $850bn wealth fund said earlier this week that it planned to join a class action suit in Germany against VW over its disclosure of the scandal.

Investors accuse the car maker of being slow to reveal that it had rigged the diesel engines of 11-million vehicles worldwide to pass official tests, reacting only after US regulators went public with the violation in September 2015.

Witter laid out five priorities for the company: finding a solution for affected cars; investigating the roots of the scandal; realigning its structure and decision-making; reforming its corporate culture; and refocusing strategy to tackle the challenges of digitally connected and autonomous vehicles under its so-called Strategy 2025.

As part of its new plan, management-pay policies would be changed, he said.

"This is our challenge and let us to be clear, it is one that we accept," said Witter.

"We owe it to our shareholders and all stakeholders to demonstrate that we are a lot more than simply the sum of 12 unique brands."

