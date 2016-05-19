Burberry needs a major style overhaul

LONDON — Burberry is getting down to a size zero. But reaching its target weight will not be enough for investors.

The British luxury brand has laid out plans to strip at least £100m from its annual cost base by 2019.

Unlike the models on its catwalk, it certainly has some fat to cut. Operating expenses almost doubled from 2011-15, but profit has not kept pace.

For the year ended-March, the operating margin fell to 16.6%, from 18% a year earlier, trailing some rivals such as Salvatore Ferragamo.

Pressure is expected to continue as sales slump — Burberry warned they would be towards the bottom end of its 2016 projected range of £375m-£449m — so the cost cuts are necessary.

But like a Burberry cashmere scarf, they will not come cheap. The company expects to incur one-off charges of £60m in the next two years.

It is a good thing Burberry has a strong balance sheet — it had net cash of £660m at year-end. That should allow it to meet the costs and fund the £150m share buyback it also announced on Wednesday.

Shareholders deserved a look-in, as their patience has been tested by a 37% price drop in the past year, underperforming Bloomberg’s global luxury-goods index.

But with the stock trading on a forward price-earnings ratio of 16 times, below the luxury index average of 17 times, pressure is mounting on CE and creative director Christopher Bailey to find some flair.

He has announced useful initiatives to increase sales, such as relaunching the website and making it easier to shop on the go. While these will cost up to £60m over three years, they are necessary to target customers living near stores — not just the high-spending tourist shoppers.

The steps are welcome, but he needs to do more, and indeed, investors seem unconvinced — the shares fell 2.5%.

Burberry needs a fundamental style overhaul.

It will revamp its product range, starting with bags. It will cut the number of lines by 15%-20%, to enable its most fashion-forward pieces to shine, and it will advertise them more. Bailey will tackle other lines after revitalising handbags.

He cannot rest on the iconic trenchcoat, nor on recent wins with ponchos and rucksacks. Few products have captured the fashion pack’s imagination, and this is the central problem.

When a big fashion house gets to this point, it is time for new blood with a new designer to support Bailey.

Burberry needs to reinvent itself once more, but Bailey should be retained. As CEO, he is on the right track with a clever digital strategy, and his push into beauty is a good way to tap new shoppers with accessible lines.

New creative talent might raise costs in the short term, but without it, Burberry risks falling out of fashion.

Bloomberg