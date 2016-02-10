French foreign minister to leave office

PARIS — French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday he was going to leave office, as had been widely expected, in a move that is set to trigger a wider reshuffle of the unpopular government.

Mr Fabius told reporters Wednesday was his last participation in the government’s weekly cabinet meetings and that he expected the full reshuffle to be announced later this week.

"I will be leaving office," Mr Fabius said.

President François Hollande is expected to nominate Mr Fabius on Wednesday to head the country’s top constitutional court.

The reshuffle is an opportunity for Mr Hollande to reshape his team ahead of the 2017 presidential elections, as he seeks to improve his very low approval ratings.

Mr Hollande is fighting strong discontent in his Socialist party and amid allies over plans to strip French citizenship from people convicted of terrorism.

That plan passed a first hurdle in the lower house of parliament late on Tuesday, but the endless debates and government flip-flops have hurt Mr Hollande’s already faltering chances of winning re-election next year.

Speculations are rife in France over who could join his re-jigged government, with Mr Hollande’s former partner, Environment Minister Segolene Royal, or his previous prime minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, tipped as possible replacements for Mr Fabius.

A lot of attention will also be focused on whether former investment banker Emmanuel Macron, who has been the face of reforms for France’s European partners but has irritated many of his government colleagues, will get a bigger portfolio.

Another question is whether Mr Hollande will call on legislators from the Greens party to join his cabinet, in a bid to build a wider left-wing alliance to gear up for the presidential election.

But analysts said a reshuffle was unlikely to do much to help Mr Hollande’s popularity.

Mr Fabius, who had been widely expected to change jobs since the end of last year, told reporters he was likely to start in his new job early in March, after parliamentary committees rubber-stamped his nomination by Mr Hollande.

The Constitutional Council is the highest constitutional authority in France.

Once France’s youngest prime minister in the mid-1980s, Mr Fabius’s key role as Mr Hollande’s foreign minister has been to be part of an agreement deal on Iran nuclear programme and in December to help broker a global deal on climate change.

Reuters