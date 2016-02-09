VW sets sights on US to keep on trucking

FRANKFURT — Volkswagen’s (VW’s) heavy-truck division is exploring options for growth that could include acquisitions and an initial public offering (IPO), as it seeks to reap the benefits of more independence within its rapidly reorganising parent company.

Trucks chief Andreas Renschler said that the US, the only major market in which the unit had no significant presence, and China were regions for possible expansion. The strategy would challenge global industry leaders Daimler and Volvo, as well as smaller rivals in emerging markets.

Truck models are considerably different in individual regions, so expansion in the US would probably involve an acquisition. Mr Renschler declined to comment on specific plans or targets.

"We’re keeping all options open on our way to becoming a global champion," Mr Renschler said. "We want to be industry leaders in terms of profitability, customer-oriented innovations and global presence, not necessarily in terms of sales volume."

Unlike most of its passenger-car siblings, VW’s trucks unit is not dealing directly with fallout from the diesel-emissions scandal. Still, the crisis besetting the parent company triggered a management revamp and accelerated a push kick-started a year ago to give the car maker’s 12 brands more leeway to make their own choices, handing Mr Renschler, who previously held the same post at Daimler, more room to manoeuvre.

"Shareholders would certainly welcome an IPO of VW’s truck business, as the company would start lifting value after decades of empire building" and attend to investor scepticism regarding conglomerates comprising passenger cars and commercial vehicles, Arndt Ellinghorst, Evercore ISI analyst, said. He estimates the combined value of VW’s truck assets at about €20bn.

The shares fell 2.3% to €100.7 on Monday morning in Frankfurt. The company has lost almost €22bn in market value since emissions cheating at its passenger-car units became public on September 18.

North America remains the largest undeveloped territory for the truck holding VW formed last May to better co-ordinate MAN, Scania and its namesake VW truck and bus brand. By contrast, both Daimler and Volvo enjoy large North American market shares, with the Freightliner and Mack nameplates. Still, sales in that market are entering a lull because many trucks on the road were replaced recently. Volvo has revised its outlook and predicted on Friday that truck-industry deliveries in North America would shrink 7% this year. That means belt-tightening for some competitors.

"In the long-term, the North American market is, of course, interesting for us, but it has to be a good fit for us, as well as for a possible partner," Mr Renschler said. He declined to comment on whether VW would be interested in buying Paccar or Navistar International, the truck maker partially owned by billionaire Carl Icahn.

In China, the world’s biggest market for heavy-duty trucks, the likelihood of a flat market this year has not deterred Volkswagen from growth plans. "We’re pursuing a dual-track strategy in China," Mr Renschler said. VW is seeking to expand with partner Sinotruk Hong Kong in the mass-market segment, as well as boosting the higher-end business of selling its own MAN and Scania vehicles.

VW is also in talks about joint projects with other peers including China FAW Group’s commercial vehicles arm. The negotiations with FAW are separate from expansion discussions for a car joint venture the two companies also operate.

Mr Renschler took over a few months before the truck holding was created. Hiring one of the industry’s most high-profile executives from a rival underscores the sense of urgency at VW about finally reaping financial benefits from the multibillion-euro takeovers of MAN and Scania.

That means intensifying co-operation between MAN and the smaller, higher-margin Swedish Scania unit.

Bloomberg